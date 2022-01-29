HCC will have an election to fill its vacancy

Re: HCC Board of Trustees District II Position
Residents of District II and the Community At-Large:
The Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees remains committed to serving the best interest of the entire community. This commitment extends to our students, faculty, staff, and equally to each and every district that comprises the HCC service area.
During the course of the past few months, the HCC governing board has had the responsibility of navigating challenging circumstances which directly impact District II and its residents. In fact, these unforeseen circumstances impact the entire HCC district and call upon us as a governing board to act prudently in a manner that best serves our community, while meeting the legal and policy requirements available to us.
Notably, the events surrounding the District II position have been distressing for many in District II, the HCC community, and for the HCC governing board. However, we will overcome this difficulty by working together in service to our remarkably diverse community.
To advance this important matter, the law provides for an election to fill the District II trustee position in May 2022. This anticipated election empowers the people of District II to choose their desired trustee and once elected, that individual will begin service on the HCC Board of Trustees. Until a new trustee is seated, we invite the District II community to apprise us of any concerns, questions and needs that may arise.
We greatly appreciate all the residents of District II and your patience throughout this process. We will continue to diligently work – in partnership – with the community to ensure that we all emerge from this situation stronger.
See here and here for the background. The message was signed by Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, the new Board Chair. I don’t know why they were unable to find a suitable person to appoint to the position, which has been the normal course of action, but here we are. The election has not yet been set – I presume that will happen at the next Board meeting – but as noted before, it will be the only election run by Harris County on the uniform election date in May, which is Saturday, May 7. The primary runoff date is Tuesday, May 24, so you lucky duckies in HCC District 2 will get to vote twice in May. The lucky ducky who wins that election will then have to run again in 2023. I’ll let you know when there’s more.
Charles: You have it wrong. An appointed trustee has to stand for retention at the next HCC election (Nov 2023). The winner of a special election has the entire remaining term of the resigned trustee (in this case until Dec 2025).
I can make no official statement about the trustees’ reasons, since I am no longer on the Board and am no longer Board Chair. I was in the middle of this until December 31st. I believe the problem arose because of the timing of Rhonda Skillern-Jones’ resignation – coming right at the start of the 2 week Christmas break. Under State law, an appointment has to be made within 30 calendar days of the date when the resignation is effective. In this case that deadline was January 21st since the resignation was accepted on December 22nd. If no appointment is made within that 30 day period, the special election at the next uniform election date is mandatory. The HCC Board admittedly had some difficulty deciding which route to go and they simply ran out of time to make a thoughtful decision.
However, I fail to see why a special election is a bad outcome. There were multiple viable candidates and most of them were not known to the other 8 trustees (who obviously do not live in HCC District 2). So they decided to let the voters make the choice.
If SJL or Boris Miles or Senfronia resigned or died, they would not be replaced with an appointee, they would be replaced in a Special Election. So why is it so terrible for HCC to do the same?
Admittedly, there is a cost to such a special election. But, we are currently being inundated with media pieces about the potential “death of our democracy”. Here the HCC Board chose to take the democratic option of letting the voters make the decision and they are being attacked for it. Why?