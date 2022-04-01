January 2022 campaign finance reports: HCC

Previously: City of Houston, HISD

If HISD campaign finance reports are less sexy than city of Houston finance reports, then HCC finance reports are like HISD finance reports wearing thermal underwear. Nevertheless, we persist.

Monica Flores Richart – Dist 1

Adriana Tamez – Dist 3

Reagan Flowers – Dist 4

Robert Glaser – Dist 5

Dave Wilson – Dist 6

Cynthia Lenton-Gary – Dist 7

Eva Loredo – Dist 8

Pretta VanDible Stallworth – Dist 9

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ========================================================== 1 Richart 0 0 0 2,608 3 Tamez 9,775 15,040 0 12,641 4 Flowers 8,561 18,440 0 2,985 5 Glaser 0 0 4,000 8,292 6 Wilson 0 14,879 0 0 7 Lenton-Gary 0 0 0 0 8 Loredo 10,589 6,418 7,000 8,520 9 Stallworth 0 0 0 0

The July 2021 reports are here, and the 30 day reports for November are here. As you might expect, all the action comes from the trustees who were on the ballot in November.

Dave Wilson sigh is now listed in the HCC campaign finance reports system as “David Wilson”, which I’m pretty sure is new. I’d say for sure, but there are no past reports for him that I can find, even though he’d been a trustee before and has been a candidate for trustee many times. Every other incumbent has every single finance report for their time in office available through this interface, but not Wilson. I don’t know if this is because of a quirk in their reporting system that can’t handle trustee with discontinuous service time or if they just forgot that he used to be there. Either way this is all we get.

As is usually the case, Wilson doesn’t raise money, he just spends whatever he spends out of personal funds. He has normal looking expenditures for mail, yard signs, advertising, and campaign consulting. I guess because he was technically unopposed, he didn’t have to dip into his usual bag of tricks.

I didn’t spend much time looking at the other reports. About $15K of Reagan Flowers’ expenditures was a transfer to her state campaign account. Perhaps she’ll move some funds back now if she has them left over; we’ll see that in the next July report if so.

The next finance reports of interest will be for the special election in District 2 in May. I’ll check on those at the 30 day point. I will also have interviews with the candidates in that race the week after next.

Related Posts: