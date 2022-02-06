Weekend link dump for February 6

The Conspiracy Chart. Helpful and comprehensive. And note what it says about the top layer.

“At their imperial peak 500 years ago, the Aztec rulers sacrificed 20,000 or more people each year, some estimates suggest. By the reckoning of experts at the Kaiser Family Foundation, counting only the “COVID-19 deaths [that] could have been prevented by vaccination,” the number of Americans unnecessarily and avoidably killed in the U.S. from just last June to November is 163,000.”

The year 2002 was a million years ago and basically another planet.

“The wanton liberal de-sexification of corporate mascots continues unabated”.

“Roughly a year ago, some of the major economic forecasters expected the US economy to grow between 3.4 and 4.2 percent in the four quarters of 2021. The new advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that the economy grew 5.5 percent over this period, substantially faster than these forecasters expected.”

“I have to remind people that cases don’t mean disease, and I think we’re seeing that in Vermont. We have a lot of cases, but we’re not seeing a lot of severe disease and hospitalization.”

“I never expected to survive Auschwitz and start a family. Babies are the best revenge against the Nazis.”

“Autonomous” is the new “self-driving”. Unless you’re Tesla.

Good for you, Joni Mitchell.

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is tailor-made for classroom use. It’s taught at countless schools and it’s squeaky-clean of any of the parent-objectionable material you might find in Maus, Night, or any of the other first-person accounts of the Holocaust. It’s also a terrible way to teach the Holocaust.”

“Just days after the banning of “Maus” by a Tennessee school district made national news, two editions of Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust have reached the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply.”

RIP, Cheslie Kryst, TV host and 2019 Miss USA.

“You can try to do a broad, over-the-top satire of the world of mega-churches and televangelists, but it ain’t easy.”

“And yet [Putin’s] military gambit has accomplished the opposite. The overt threat to Ukraine has rallied the European nations around a common menace, revitalized NATO’s original mission to deter and contain Russian expansion, and thus bonded the European allies to the United States (the prime guarantor of their security) more tightly than any time since the end of the Cold War.”

“Two weeks ago, the details of an executive order from Donald Trump that would have ordered the military to seize voting machines as a step toward reversing the outcome of the 2020 election came to light. It’s now clear that Trump also tried, and failed, to get either the Justice Department or Department of Homeland Security to take control of the machines.”

One of the nurses arrested in this scheme to make and sell fake vaccination cards is married to this NYPD officer who had to give up five days of vacation as punishment for “[flying] his department’s spy plane in a penis-shaped flight route three years ago as a way of lashing out at a supervisor”. Ain’t love grand?

“A vaccine for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is beginning human trials, says Moderna, its developers.”

“Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served on the National Security Council and emerged as a star witness against then-President Donald Trump during the 2019 Ukraine impeachment, is suing Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers, alleging they conspired against him.”

RIP, Bill Fitch, Hall of Fame basketball coach.

You have got to be fucking kidding me.

“Yet another new memo, this one surfaced by The Washington Post, included a proposal to bypass all legal restrictions and tap directly into the raw data collected by the NSA, giving Trump’s team access to phone records, text messages, social media, emails, and other online activities of everyone in the nation. This unprecedented violation of privacy would then be used so a panel appointed by Trump could skim though the global sea of data looking for anything that could be held up as evidence of foreign interference in the election.”

