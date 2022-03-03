Texas blog roundup for the week of February 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has two updates about the vigilante anti-abortion law SB8.

SocraticGadfly wondered about the endgame in Ukraine, with previous detailed backgrounders on broken promises about NATO expansion and all sides violating the Minsk agreements.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal examines Ken Paxton’s grotesque crusade against trans kids.

Texas Monthly tries to hold Jerry Jones accountable for the recent scandal involving a Cowboys executive who was caught peeping on the Cheerleaders.

Mike Meltser documents the hearing about Deshaun Watson and when he will be deposed by his accusers.

Ken Hoffman looks back on 20+ years of reviewing fast food.

Amber Briggle remembers inviting Ken and Angela Paxton into her home for dinner, so they would meet and get to know her family and transgender son.

Jorgeson Pittman explains why the latest AG opinion against trans kids is just wrong.

The Current advises you to visit GovernorAbbott.com. You won’t be sorry.

Related Posts: