A handful of stories about statewide primaries

One November evening in far West Texas, Sarah Stogner decided to strip down to pasties and her underwear, plus boots and a cowboy hat, and climb onto an oil pumpjack while a small film crew watched.
The crew, in town to film a documentary about an unplugged oil well spewing contaminated fluids, was sharing beers with Stogner when one of the videographers said they always wanted to do an artistic photo shoot on a pumpjack, Stogner recalled.
â€œAnd I thought, oh my God, yes, what if I got naked or almost naked on top of it?â€ Stogner said. â€œThis will be hilarious. Just for our own fun. I didnâ€™t have any grand schemes with it. But fuck it, this will be fun.â€
In February, the video turned into a now-viral campaign ad for the 37-year-old oil and gas attorney from Monahans, who is running for a seat on the Railroad Commission of Texas, the regulatory agency in charge of the stateâ€™s massive oil and gas sector. Stogner released the five-second video on Super Bowl Sunday in a tweet with the caption: â€œThey said I needed money. I have other assets.â€
â€œI need to get peopleâ€™s attention, right?â€ Stogner said in an interview, adding that she didnâ€™t want to do that in a â€œpornographicâ€ way.
â€œAnd here we are, itâ€™s working,â€ she said, listing various news stories about her campaign since the video went public.
Stognerâ€™s seminude stunt is only the latest twist in what has become the strangest Republican primary campaign for Railroad Commission in decades. The incumbent, Railroad Commission Chair Wayne Christian, is facing corruption allegations after he voted â€” against the recommendation of Railroad Commission staff â€” to approve a permit for an oil field waste dump facility, then days later accepted a $100,000 campaign donation from the company that received the permit.
Another candidate, Marvin â€œSargeâ€ Summers, died earlier this month on the campaign trail after crashing into a tanker truck in Midland.
Despite the agencyâ€™s power over Texasâ€™ largest industry â€” including the natural gas system, a crucial element of the Texas power grid that failed last year during a powerful winter storm, leaving millions of people without power for days â€” elections for the three-member board that oversees it typically donâ€™t generate much attention from voters.
â€œThey might know about it now because of Sarah Stogner,â€ said Tom Slocum Jr., a 38-year-old engineering consultant from the Houston area who is one of the four surviving candidates in the Republican primary.
The Chron was all over Stogner’s attention-grabbing ad last week, which one must admit achieved its purpose. Stogner makes some good points, which is not something I’m accustomed to saying about Republican politicians in their primaries these days. It’s easy enough to look good in comparison to the extreme sleaze of incumbent Wayne Christian, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into coherent policymaking or campaigning; one of her opponents is running on “building the border wall and protecting gun ownership”, two things that the Railroad Commission does not do. That said, Stogner also voted for Allen West and Louie Gohmert, so don’t go holding her up as some kind of exemplar. Democrat Luke Warford, who is unopposed and therefore not mentioned in that Trib story, is still by far your best bet.
For Land Commissioner, you have some good choices, and then you have the Republicans.
Most Republicans seeking the GOP nomination list the Alamo project as a top priority, though one also wants to use the office to decrease immigration at the Texas-Mexico border. The top focuses of Democrats running include prioritizing public school funding, limiting how the agency contributes to climate change and improving natural disaster responses.
[…]
The Democratic nominating contest is also wide open. Sandragrace Martinez, a licensed professional mental health counselor from San Antonio, led her opponents in the Hobby School of Public Affairs poll, with 17% of primary voters saying they would support her.
She did not respond to a request for comment.
Other Democrats in the race are focusing on public education funding and how the agency can mitigate climate change.
The land commissioner also heads the School Land Board, which manages a portfolio that financially supports public schools. In 2018, the School Land Board declined to pass money to the State Board of Education and instead opted to give $600 million directly to schools.
Democratic candidate Jay Kleberg of Austin, director of the nonpartisan civic engagement group Texas Lyceum, disagrees with the School Land Boardâ€™s decision. And he wants to remove a cap on how much money the School Land Board can give the SBOE.
The General Land Office is authorized to undertake land leases to develop solar, wind or other renewable energy. Kleberg, the former associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, also wants to capture and store carbon emissions beneath acres of state lands. He said doing this will reduce the stateâ€™s carbon footprint.
â€œWe can start to reverse again that No.1 ranking as a [carbon dioxide] emitter in the nation by burying that in the ground, by operating more responsibly on General Land Office lands and by diversifying our portfolio into lower emission, cleaner energy production,â€ Kleberg said.
Candidate Jinny Suh of Austin, founder of Immunize Texas, a statewide pro-vaccine advocacy group, similarly wants to adopt renewable energy sources and maximize protocols for oil and gas companies the General Land Office leases with.
â€œThings like capping their methane emissions, things like making sure that they take care of cleaning up whatever water that they use in their processes, so that they donâ€™t damage the environment. These are all things that will help reduce our carbon footprint and also help prepare us for the future,â€ Suh said.
Michael Lange, an investment and operational risk director from Houston, said his background in corporate America will allow him to support students and teachers who need more assistance. Lange acknowledges climate change as a factor for natural disasters happening in Texas. The General Land Office has the authority to administer funds in the event of natural disasters like hurricanes. Lange said the office should also help with relief long after an event, since disasters can displace people for months.
â€œIf you had after the event disaster plan that didnâ€™t last just for six weeks, but it lasted until it was done and included things like working in partnerships along the coast, like to use an area womenâ€™s center and say, â€˜Look, we have to have these facilities available to help people,â€™ so the planning is not just the preparatory for the hurricane, but after it finishes, thatâ€™s the responsibility of the Texas land commissioner,â€ Lange said.
You can still listen to my interviews with Jinny Suh and Jay Kleberg. The Meyerland Area Dems had a statewide candidate forum on Monday night, the video for which is here – scroll to the 47:00 mark to see the Land Commissioner part of it, which included Suh, Kleberg, and Lange. Martinez has been the least visible candidate so far, and I fear she’ll make it into the runoff anyway. These things happen in lower-profile races.
The Trib doesn’t have a recent story about the Ag Commissioner race, but the Chron does.
The three Republicans running for Texas agriculture commissioner sat next to each other behind a wooden table, all wearing white cowboy hats, none of them speaking.
In the middle, state Rep. James White stared straight ahead at the crowd that had gathered for the candidate forum at Sirloin Stockade, hosted by the Williamson County Republican Women. His arms were crossed.
For weeks, White has attacked Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller for his history of run-ins with the Texas Ethics Commission and the Texas Rangers, saying it is evidence of a lack of personal integrity and a culture of misconduct within his office. White also has attacked Millerâ€™s political record, describing him as a â€œfake conservativeâ€ and accusing him of jacking up fees on farmers to fund his pet projects at the department.
The other challenger, rancher and economics professor Carey Counsil of Brenham, has blasted Miller as â€œjust not an ethical person.â€ Counsil launched his candidacy after Millerâ€™s top political adviser was arrested on theft and bribery charges last year.
â€œI told you it was going to get sporty,â€ one spectator near the back whispered as Counsil attacked Miller as dishonest.
Sid Miller could give Ken Paxton a run for his blood money in the “sleaziest person currently in Texas politics” race. Not that any of his primary opponents are good, mind you, they just have less baggage. If you go back to that Meyerland Dems candidate forum video and either scroll to the 56-minute mark, or just keep watching after the Land Commissioner candidates finish up, you can hear from Susan Hays and Ed Ireson, both of whom would be an infinite improvement.
Did I just mention Ken Paxton? Sigh…
Attorney General Ken Paxton and his three Republican primary challengers are firing in all directions in the final days before the closely watched election.
Paxton is airing TV ads attacking U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler over his attendance record in Congress, while Gohmert is countering with his own commercial accusing Paxton of desperation. Meanwhile, Land Commissioner George P. Bush is running TV ads targeting Eva Guzman, the former state Supreme Court justice, who says Bushâ€™s claims are â€œludicrous.â€
It is all making for a hectic end to the hotly contested primary, which recent polls suggest could go to a runoff. The polls have been less clear, though, on who Paxton could face in an overtime round. The election is March 1.
Blah blah blah…look, there are three truly terrible candidates in that race, plus one candidate who would be a more polished and presentable version of terrible. Don’t be fooled.
Finally, there’s this story about Lee Merritt, one of the Dem candidates for AG.
Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has made a name for himself nationally by representing the families of police brutality victims, is taking heat ahead of his race to be Texasâ€™ top lawyer because heâ€™s not licensed to practice in the state.
He has represented the families of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in his apartment by a Dallas police officer; George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes; and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man who was chased through a Georgia neighborhood by three white men and then shot to death.
In his bid for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, Merritt has lined up an impressive list of endorsements including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston, Dallas state Sen. Royce West and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But as Merrittâ€™s star has risen, so have questions about his legal record in Texas.
The state constitution does not require the attorney general to be licensed to practice law. But that question isnâ€™t the only shadow hanging over his practice. Merritt has also experienced notable blunders, like when he represented a woman in 2018 who falsely accused a Department of Public Safety trooper of sexually assaulting her. Merritt brought national attention to the incident, but police camera footage disproved it just days later, forcing him to apologize for the misstep.
During a Democratic primary debate hosted by the AFL-CIO labor union in January, candidate Joe Jaworski brought up Merrittâ€™s lack of a Texas license and said his ability to practice law in the state was a â€œbig differenceâ€ between the two candidates.
â€œI have a Texas law license and Iâ€™ve had it for 31 years,â€ said Jaworski, the former Galveston mayor, during the debate. â€œLee, I have great respect for his civil rights practice â€” I think he is truly an awesome agent of social change â€” [but] that is a big difference between us. He needs to be able to show that he can go into Texas state court, like an attorney general should.â€
Merritt, in an interview with The Texas Tribune, said heâ€™s in the process of getting licensed. â€œI am working on it,â€ he said. â€œIâ€™m doing that because it helps minimize confusion, but I donâ€™t see it as a necessity of the office.â€
Jaworski declined to comment for this story, as did Rochelle Garza, one of the other candidates in the race. The primary is March 1.
Mike Fields, another candidate in the race, said it could create a â€œweird situationâ€ if the employees under the attorney general had met a requirement that the elected official had not, but he gave Merritt the benefit of the doubt.
â€œIt shouldnâ€™t impede his ability to do the job, but I understand the concern,â€ Fields said. â€œBased on what Iâ€™ve heard from him and looking at his history, certainly heâ€™s up to the task, and I think heâ€™s rectifying that situation. But thatâ€™s gonna be between him and the state bar.â€
I don’t really have anything to add to that. Merritt is a highly accomplished attorney, I have no doubt he can easily be licensed, and I’m also sure his current status will be made an issue if he is the nominee. It is what it is. One more time, I will direct you to the Meyerland Dems candidate forum video, where at the 22-minute mark you can hear from Merritt, Jaworski, Garza, and Fields. You can also start from the beginning and hear from Mike Collier and Carla Brailey for Lite Guv, and in between the AGs and the Land Commishes there are Comptroller candidates Janet Dudding and Tim Mahoney. If you’re still figuring out who to vote for, that will help.