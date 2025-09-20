Dispatches from Dallas, September 20 edition

Posted on September 20, 2025

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have budget news from across the region, the repercussions of the Charlie Kirk murder in the area, some immigration-related news, some stories from our churches and mosques, and a smattering of general news from more serious items like the latest on the Robert Roberson case to lighter fare like the “Oscars for influencers” held recently in Frisco. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of classical violinist Isabelle Faust whom I wish would come to the Dallas area. She plays a lot of baroque composers including some of the “minor” composers whose works are left out of the general repertoire.

Let’s take a dive into some budgets since it’s that time of year:

Next we move on to Charlie Kirk and how our local folks are dealing with his murder and the social media and legacy media storm that has followed. I’m sparing you the Star-Telegram’s detailed coverage of local memorials in favor of more interesting and substantive stories:

  • Fort Worth City Council got into it after Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck posted Kirk’s own words about the Second Amendment and its costs with a picture of Kirk and the word UNFORTUNATE photoshopped over it. Her post came before Kirk died and she deleted it after his death. Like most people who have been yelled at for lack of sympathy for quoting Kirk, Beck expressed that political violence has no place in America. Of course, that didn’t keep Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French from calling for her removal from office on Xitter.
  • A bunch of students at UNT were caught on video having wrong feelings about his death. I haven’t watched the video, which is apparently a reaction video to the shooting video that’s gone around, but it’s had more than a quarter of a million views on TikTok. State Rep. Andy Hopper, who represents UNT, contacted the president of the school over the students and their wrongthink.
  • In the wake of threats by Texas Education Agency head Mike Morath to suspend the licenses of teachers who posted wrongthink about Kirk’s murder, the Star-Telegram tells us what these investigations could mean for educators with some help from an official from a teachers’ union and a constitutional law professor at SMU. The TEA was unsurprisingly silent. More about Morath’s threats from the Texas Tribune.
  • The Dallas Observer covers the same turf but includes the story of a Lake Worth ISD employee fired for supposedly celebrating Kirk’s death. Not only was she sacked, she’s considered a threat to campus and her child was also kicked out of school.
  • As you probably know, ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel after one of the media groups that own their affiliates removed his show from their schedule. The group in question is Irving-based Nexstar, which owns 32 ABC affiliates and may own a lot more by the end of next year. They’re trying to buy Tegna, the owner of our local ABC affiliate WFAA (whose website I quote on occasion). So the Kimmel cancellation is a function of corporate consolidation and a predicted and predictable outcome of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
  • Local Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has been in hot water with Republicans since she stepped on the national stage. Recently Charlie Kirk went after her and she hit back this week. This is all Great Replacement Theory garbage; if you’re not terminally online enough to know, it’s about how liberal pinko commies bring in Black and brown folk to replace white folks in the US, so grossly racist as well as factually wrong. I continue to wish Crockett good luck in dealing with the kind of people who believe this crap.
  • Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones compared Kirk’s murder to the murders of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1960s. He might have been trying to make a point about violence but he also might have phrased it a little better.
  • And Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) got hoisted on his own hypocritical petard by getting mad at his colleague and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico for not posting about Kirk’s murder fast enough.
  • Last, but not least, the Star-Telegram editorial board thinks it’s a bad idea for the TEA chase down social media posts and fire teachers for wrongthink. I frequently disagree with the conservative slant of the Star-Telegram’s opinion page, but it’s nice to see free speech people advocating for people to actually have free speech.

And a few items of immigration-related news from North Texas:

  • I don’t usually talk about the “if it bleeds, it leads” crime news that happens here in Dallas, but recently we had one that hit the national news: a worker at a motel beheaded his boss and is now charged with capital murder (and click through with care because the details are upsetting). Turns out the suspect was an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a criminal history in Houston and Florida including auto theft, assault, and indecency with a child. Which is why the President went on a social media rampage over the weekend (again some upsetting details of the crime, so take care before clicking) as part of his ongoing fixation with bashing immigrants. The kicker is that the victim, the manager of the motel, was also an immigrant from India. The suspect, in addition to the pending charges, is also under an ICE immigration detainer.
  • Star-Telegram columnist William Bradford Davis opines that the Supreme Court’s decision in Noem v Perdomo is equivalent to the Dred Scott decision. Noem v Perdomo is the ICE racial profiling case we’ve all heard so much about.
  • Congresswoman Julie Johnson wants better treatment for inmates at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, including more access to lawyers as well as facilities improvements. She’s also looking into our local ICE office, which I’ve talked about recently because of its appearance in the news for keeping detainees too long and in illegal conditions.
  • One of the women arrested in the protest/shooting at the Prairieland ICE facility in Alvarado was interviewed by KERA. She was apparently in her car playing phone games when the shooting happened; she had taken friends to the protest. Also, she’s trans and facing medical discrimination and general transphobia from Johnson County jail officials.

Some religiously-related of various sorts from around our part of the state:

And a few random items from the news:

