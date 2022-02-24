Abbott and Paxton step up their attack on trans kids

Brutal.

The stateâ€™s child welfare agency says it will begin investigating instances of transgender youth receiving gender-affirming health care as possible child abuse, after direction from Gov. Greg Abbott based on a recent legal opinion issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, in a non-binding opinion issued Monday, concluded that sex â€œreassignment surgery,â€ as well as hormonal medications, fall under the stateâ€™s broad definition of child abuse that includes â€œmental or emotional injuryâ€ as well as physical injury.

â€œChildren and adolescents are promised relief and asked to â€˜consentâ€™ to life-altering, irreversible treatmentâ€”and to do so in the midst of reported psychological distress, when they cannot weigh long-term risks the way adults do, and when they are considered by the state in most regards to be without legal capacity to consent, contract, vote, or otherwise,â€ Paxton wrote in the opinion.

The immediate ramifications were unclear Tuesday, as the officeâ€™s opinions are not law but rather interpretations of law. The Texas Department of Family Protective Services has said previously that it would deem some types of transgender health care as potential child abuse, but a spokesman said Tuesday that there are no pending cases.

The opinion runs contrary to the recommendations of the largest professional medical organizationsâ€™ in the state and nation. If it were to be adopted statewide, it would make Texas one of the most restrictive states in the nation for transgender youth seeking medical treatment.

Despite Paxtonâ€™s focus on surgery, that medical option is not recommended for patients who are under their countryâ€™s legal age of maturity, which is 18 in the United States, and who have not â€œlived continuously for at least 12 months in the gender role that is congruent with their gender identity,â€ according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH, which advises doctors on best practices.

DFPS said Tuesday its Child Protective Investigations unit would look into any future allegations.

[…]

Already there are signs that the policy will be challenged.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, whose office represents the state in civil child abuse cases in the county, said Tuesday that his office will not adhere to guidance from Paxton and Abbott, saying they are â€œignoring medical professionals and intentionally misrepresenting the law to the detriment of transgender children and their families.â€

â€œMy office will not participate in these bad faith political games,â€ Menefee said. â€œAs the lawyers handling these cases, we owe a duty of candor to the courts about what the law really says. Weâ€™ll continue to follow the laws on the books â€” not General Paxtonâ€™s politically motivated and legally incorrect â€˜opinion.â€™â€