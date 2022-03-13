Weekend link dump for March 13

“First we had CDOs, then mortgage-backed CDOs, then synthetic CDOs, and then the financial system collapsed. Now, as a way to cure the financial boredom of the past decade, we’re moving toward NFT-based CDOs.”

“Put simply, no one forced Jerry Falwell Jr. to do any of this. The guy has a law degree from UVA, and if he didn’t believe in the mission of his father’s school, he and his wife could have done literally anything they wanted. He chose to put himself in charge of an institution which preached abstention from sex and alcohol, and he enforced a moral code which cast homosexuality as deviant and discouraged women from reporting sexual assaults.”

“From the fat cats of political cartoons to Disney animations, and from sitcoms to science fiction— especially science fiction — the fat villain has long been baked into pop culture.”

“McDonald’s is being sued for $900 million by a startup that says it tried to fix the chain’s broken ice cream machines”.

Just a reminder that Bill Barr is still a piece of crap.

“But Putin will be unable to win this war on his preferred terms. Indeed, there are several ways in which he could ultimately lose.”

“Most importantly, here’s the list of companies that continue to do business with Russia. They need to withdraw as soon as possible. If not, they should be boycotted in the West. Profits over national security is unacceptable”.

“A new analysis by http://popular.info reveals that, over the last two years, @Disney has donated $197,162 to members of the Florida legislature that have already voted for the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.” Do better, Disney! The bad guys will hate you anyway, so you may as well do the right thing.

“Press 3 for a pep talk from kindergartners. A new hotline gives you options for joy”.

Free Brittney Griner.

“But there is an even more fundamental contrast between Biden’s multilateralism and Trump’s nationalism, one that goes beyond diplomatic skill to core ideology: many corners of the American right, including Donald Trump, agree with Putin’s position.”

RIP, Laurel Goodwin, actor who was the last surviving cast member from the Star Trek pilot.

“That truth is not comforting to people who are frustrated by the fact that nothing seems to stick to Trump. They are onto something; it cannot be coincidental when the same individual or organizations with his name on them face, at once, a civil investigation regarding property valuation from the New York attorney general; separate criminal investigations from the Fulton County, Georgia, and Westchester County, New York, district attorneys and the Washington, DC, attorney general; civil suits alleging election misconduct in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and Michigan; a defamation suit by a voting machine company; congressional investigations into his tax returns, conflicts of interest, the lease of his Washington, DC, hotel and potential mishandling of government documents; civil suits from multiple police officers who were injured on January 6; an allegation from the January 6 House Select Committee that he was part of a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States; a defamation suit from someone who has accused him of sexual assault; and a suit from his niece alleging fraud around her inheritance. And those were just the ones I could remember.”

“This is a consistent villain he will critique. Putin: not as consistent on the critiques. But a windmill? Donald Trump will talk shit about a windmill.”

RIP, “Sister” Bobbie Nelson, pianist and vocalist for the Willie Nelson & Family band, sister of Willie Nelson, longtime Austin icon.

“An expedition that set out in search of the lost ship of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton has found it — 106 years after the vessel sank off Antarctica. The wooden ship Endurance has been located remarkably intact about 10,000 feet underwater in the Weddell Sea.”

RIP, Emilio Delgado, actor and singer best known for playing Luis on Sesame Street for 44 years. Enjoy these eight delightful minutes from Ask Me Another with Emilio Delgado and Sonia Manzano, to remember just how wonderful he was.

My goodness, these jokers are such delicate flowers.

“But in making its decision, McDonald’s also had to do something more than forgo profits: It had to sever ties with communities that it has served for decades – and with supply chains that it had created, virtually out of thin air. In a matter of days, an unprovoked war wiped out, for an unknown period of time, what it took McDonald’s more than 30 years to build.”

