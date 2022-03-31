Texas blog roundup for the week of March 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff writes about lawsuits filed by two abortion funds in Texas against SB8 aggressors.

SocraticGadfly offers up a non-MSM obituary of Madeleine Albright.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Juanita sighs about having to fight the same fights from 50 years ago, but that won’t stop her.

Siddharth Kurana lists the US counties with the largest populations of specific Asian ethnicities.

Michael Li cannot believe the latest SCOTUS redistricting order.

Colin Strother argues that runoffs are new elections and not elections in overtime, and should be treated as such.

Jef Rouner presents six poisonous rap songs that spread disinformation and bigotry.

The Texas Observer would like the next Land Commissioner to forget the Alamo and focus on more important things.

Related Posts: