More on Lambert Hall and Opera in the Heights

From the Chron, about the forthcoming sale of the Heights Christian Church and its effect on Opera in the Heights, which has long performed at Lambert Hall on the church’s property:

“The whole reason someone had the idea to start an opera company in a converted sanctuary was because the hall has such wonderful acoustics,” says artistic director Eiki Isomura. “They thought of it as the perfect platform for artists and [a chance] to experience opera in a unique, small, intimate, powerful venue. It would be really hard to replace.”

The notice put Opera In the Heights in the awkward position of needing to plan its 2022-23 season without knowledge of where those performances might take place. Recent rehearsals have been prone to interruptions by prospective buyers touring the Heights Boulevard property, which has been listed for $5 million through the Greenwood King realty firm. (Heights Christian Church plans to merge with the West U-area First Christian Houston.)

“I wish we could wait a little longer because the chance that a buyer wins out who wants to see us stay is not zero, but we can’t wait,” says Isomura. “We have to book dates, we have to book venues. There’s just way too much happening here in town for us to just wait and see.”

Furthermore, “spaces are limited and our support base expects a certain type of opera experience: where it’s just small enough that you feel really connected to the action, and for there to be a decent-sized orchestra,” he adds.

What will most likely wind up happening, according to Isomura, is that Opera In the Heights will at least temporarily become a “nomadic” company, rotating between stages in the area as they become available. It’s early yet, but he’s been looking at two that bear certain similarities to Lambert Hall: the Sterling Stage at Stages’ Gordy theater, which offers both a cozy neighborhood vibe and close quarters with audiences; and Zilkha Hall inside Hobby Center, which would provide an orchestra pit and “feels intimate” despite its larger capacity and downtown location.

The company’s fate may well come down to how the performing arts fit into any potential buyer’s business plan, and Isomura reports there is some reason for optimism on that front. This past Saturday, Opera In the Heights held an open meeting and heard from several people who shared a wish “to keep and develop Lambert Hall as a resource to the community,” he notes.