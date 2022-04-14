Today we wrap up the series of interviews with candidates in the May 7 special election for HCC Trustee in District 2. Our conversation today is with Terrance Hall, the pastor of Kingdom Builders Cathedral Church and an HCC graduate himself, along with his wife. His campaign webpage is short on biography, so I’ll say instead that early voting for the May 7 election, which includes the two property tax-related constitutional amendments on the statewide special election ballot begins a week from Monday, April 25, and runs through May 3. Early voting locations and hours can be found here, and the interactive map is here. Now here’s my interview with Terrance Hall:

