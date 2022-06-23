Texas blog roundup for the week of June 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance would like to see a whole lot of arrests follow the January 6 hearings as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wrote about the utter uselessness of DPS at Uvalde, and the ongoing effort to keep secrets about what did happen by those who were there.

SocraticGadfly has a pair of environmental postings. First, he extends a heaping helping of summer schadenfreude to all the Californians who moved to Austin and elsewhere in the last 18 months and are learning about real Texas summer. Second, he remains opposed to an Ike Dike both on its own grounds and as part of general boondoggling by the Corps of Engineers.

==================================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal warns of the “endgame” for reproductive rights and abortion access.

The Observer reports that abortion activists are nonetheless still hard at work doing what they do.

Texas 2036 worries we are not preparing for the kind of droughts that are to come.

Reform Austin points out how much of Greg Abbott’s border “mission” turns out to be arrests for marijuana possession.

D Magazine connects Texas’ anti-abortion laws to greater trauma with miscarriages.

Related Posts: