Texas blog roundup for the week of May 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wants to know where the coverage of mail ballot rejections in the May election is.

SocraticGadfly said that the Green Party’s call for a gas boycott from Earth Day to May Day ultimately came off as virtue signaling.

Stace tells us about Greg Abbott’s sudden change of heart regarding who pays for his welcome wagon.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jef Rouner shows how more and more of Texas’ government is now under Greg Abbott’s control.

Rick Casey looks at one San Antonio school district’s response to a book-ban inquiry.

Laura Morales shows how Greg Abbott’s anti-trans executive order also harms intersex people.

Michael Li breaks down the weirdness of New York’s Congressional redistricting process.

Paradise in Hell reacts to the Elon Musk Twitter news.

The Dallas Observer reports on the effort in Denton to get a pot decriminalization referendum on their November ballot.

