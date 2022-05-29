Weekend link dump for May 29

“So, Have You Heard About Monkeypox?”

Here’s a good monkeypox explainer for you.

“This is the irony of our current moment: The most immediate impact of the Supreme Court’s imminent assault on abortion rights has been … an expansion of abortion rights. Americans in much of the country have greater access to reproductive health care than ever before. Blue states that didn’t bother updating their abortion laws for decades are responding to massive Democratic majorities in favor of reproductive freedom. They have snapped into action, countering red-state restrictions at long last. The result will be an ever starker and more combative divide between red and blue America.”

“But a reason reporters might not be focusing on stories of reconciliation between abuse victims and church-led institutions is simply because there are not many stories about reconciliation and forgiveness to tell. Over and over, institutions like the Catholic Church, Christianity Today, and universities big and small have apologized for covering up, hiding, and abetting abuse in many forms. Very rarely do abuse victims announce that they have forgiven the institution and are ready to move on. Perhaps that is because the institution has not earned and is not owed any forgiveness.”

“So here’s the theory: Ginni Thomas went rogue and leaked the draft to lock in the votes of the five justices who had already agreed to that version.”

“The point is that there is an internal coherence to all the rightist causes, as well as enthusiasm that hasn’t been there in previous incarnations. And, because of this coherence, there is a more solid political bloc that can influence the “establishment” Republicans, or intimidate them. But, in any case, it is a bloc that cannot be ignored.”

RIP, Rosemary Radford Ruether, feminist theologian and scholar.

“I can’t imagine the rage being experienced right now by those who have survived church sexual abuse. I only know firsthand the rage of one who never expected to say anything but “we” when referring to the Southern Baptist Convention, and can never do so again. I only know firsthand the rage of one who loves the people who first told me about Jesus, but cannot believe that this is what they expected me to do, what they expected me to be. I only know firsthand the rage of one who wonders while reading what happened on the seventh floor of that Southern Baptist building, how many children were raped, how many people were assaulted, how many screams were silenced, while we boasted that no one could reach the world for Jesus like we could.”

Lock her up.

“About a third of our population is African American; African Americans have a higher incidence of maternal mortality. So, if you correct our population for race, we’re not as much of an outlier as it’d otherwise appear.”

“For a segment of Christians, the battle over abortion is just one front in a wider war to make America Christian again — by any means necessary. They are not pro-life so much as pro-control.”

RIP, Colin Cantwell, who designed the prototypes of the X-wing, TIE fighter, Star Destroyer, and the Death Star for the original Star Wars.

The case for supersizing She-Hulk.

“My distrust of the Tesla Motors CEO has nothing to do with his views on censorship or his politics – if he even has any. Rather, it is his long track record of being pathologically full of shit.”

Boy, Republicans erally don’t like it when candidates expect every vote to be counted. Even their own candidates.

“Candidates who take part in an insurrection may be barred from holding public office under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled, overturning a lower court judge’s decision.”

I fully endorse this sentiment.

“AI may be searching you for guns the next time you go out in public”.

The Seth-Green-stolen-“Bored Ape”-NFT-that-was-supposed-to-be-a-TV-show story is, well, bananas.

“British military intelligence estimates that Russia has lost one-third of the ground combat forces it had gathered ahead of its invasion as Moscow’s forces have been bedeviled by both their own operational shortcomings and a fierce Ukrainian resistance, backed by sophisticated Western weapons. The U.S. Defense Department has not seen evidence of a mass Russian mobilization so far, officials said. But as Russia is trying to throw more forces into the fight, it is sometimes bringing in combat groups at less than full strength, including units that took losses in their failed effort to capture the capital, Kyiv.”

“Elon Musk’s move to Texas has been an epic disaster, with no end in sight”.

“None of what shaped Ramos is inherent in the Latino condition. Rather, it’s as much a part of our America as anyone else’s.”

RIP, Ray Liotta, actor best known for Goodfellas and Field of Dreams.

Keep him locked up. Be very careful about reading that story – it contains some truly disturbing descriptions of child sex abuse.

RIP, Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

RIP, Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

