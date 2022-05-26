I don’t have anything clever or original to say about the horrible tragedy in Uvalde. There’s a vast amount of stories and heartbreaking photos out there, so go and look to the extent that your heart and mental health can endure. I’ll simply note a couple of stories that I think say more about Greg Abbott than any insult I could hurl at him, and the contrast with Beto O’Rourke speaks for itself. I will also co-sign this sentiment, which should serve as a reminder that no matter how little you think of Ted Cruz, he’s worse than that.

There are many things you can do in response to Tuesday’s massacre, and all of them involve getting enough people who have had enough to the polls to throw out the callous nihilists who just don’t care about children being murdered on the regular. There’s also one thing you can do right now that may yield a more immediate effect:

I appreciate @houmayor words this morning. I really do. But the NRA Convention needs to be cancelled. Call on @HoustonTX and @HoustonFirst to cancel the event and eat the cost. It takes a lot of work and social pressure to rip up a culture of fear and violence. 3 things to do: — Molly Cook for Texas (@MollyforTexas) 12:42 PM – 25 May 2022

2. Get your organizations and businesses to sign on to this letter. We are organized, and we are unified in resisting the NRA’s years of terrorism. — Molly Cook for Texas (@MollyforTexas) 12:42 PM – 25 May 2022

https://fb.me/e/1KPwwzIJz — Molly Cook for Texas (@MollyforTexas) 2:24 PM – 25 May 2022

I should note that it’s not clear to me that the city can cancel this convention. There’s a contract that was signed and it spells out the conditions under which one party or the other can back out – I’m not sure what grounds the city would cite. I do know there would be a lawsuit; as you may recall there was one filed in 2020 over the Republican convention in Houston, which the city canceled due to COVID; in the end a federal judge allowed it to happen for sketchy reasons. The city prevailed initially in the state lawsuit but that ruling was vacated earlier this year by the 14th Court of Appeals and the Texas GOP has re-filed its suit. They still may lose, but they’re not done yet, and if the city loses it could be quite costly.

Which doesn’t mean you can’t demand the city find a way to do this anyway. And for sure, you can make sure every one of the ghouls that shows up for that atrocity feels unwelcome while they’re here. I’m just compelled to point this stuff out, it’s what I do. The Chron has more on the planned protest activity. Now go take action and make some good trouble.

