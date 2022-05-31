Texas blog roundup for the week of May 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine and the people of Uvalde as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff brings the news of the long-awaited professional misconduct lawsuit against Ken Paxton, filed last week by the State Bar of Texas.

SocraticGadfly wonders if even any of the Goldilocks Three Bears of Kissinger, Chomsky or the NYT editorial board (plus Pope Francis being more honest about NATO than Biden), will persuade any Democrats to support negotiated peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Stace offers up a post about his thoughts on and his personal connection to Uvalde.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal covers Beto O’Rourke’s confrontation with Greg Abbott at a press conference after the Uvalde murders.

Reform Austin shows Ted Cruz being Ted Cruz, in the most Ted Cruz way possible.

Scott Braddock gives us a rare peek inside a Republican primary campaign, with evidence in support of something we already knew.

The Dallas Observer takes a look at what the post-Roe landscape will be in Texas.

Therese Odell vents her rage at our increasingly longer national nightmare.

Matthew Dowd singles out four myths about guns that stand in the way of reform.

Your Local Epidemiologist has the policy prescriptions for reducing gun violence.

Gus Bova correctly calls Greg Abbott “full of shit”.

Joshua Benton explains the deeply segregated Highland Park school system.

The Houston Press brings back the Houston Bucket List.

