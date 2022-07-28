Texas blog roundup for the week of July 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for the Former Guy to be charged with some crimes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff would like more people to pay attention to the Republican quest for vengeance against anyone who has ever had anything to do with an abortion in Texas.

SocraticGadfly had two environmental-related posts of note last week. First, he observed that MBS essentially announced Saudi Arabia is at Peak Oil, or will be in a few years. Second, he had a series of observations on the ongoing heat and drought, combined with a review of a new book on Freon and cooling.

Stace points to APs report on deadly migrant chases by South Texas law enforcement as a cause for lockdown fatigue in Uvalde schools.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer tells the story of Haley Carter and the Friendswood Fourth of July parade.

Juanita is not impressed with her current Congressman.

Raise Your Hand Texas discusses the Texas teacher workforce challenge.

The Dallas Observer lists five really dumb song selections by political campaigns.

Robert Rivard finds a lot of blame to spread around for the Uvalde massacre.

Related Posts: