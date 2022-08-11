Texas blog roundup for the week of August 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance would like to see more damage awards being given to Sandy Hook parents as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has updates on the voter purge lawsuit and one of the lawsuits against the big voter suppression law from last year.

SocraticGadfly offers a mini-roundup of thoughts on several recent Texas news items: Three Percenters, Alex Jones, TxDOT and Ike Dike.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Saliha Bayrak introduces you to Travis County Civil District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

Robert Rivard hopes to finally see justice for the family of Cameron Redus.

Juanita has a few more thoughts about that big trial in Austin.

Amanda Marcotte also has some thoughts about it.

The Dallas Observer tells the story of Buc-ee’s and one of the guys from Jackass.

Space City Weather gives an early August update on the tropics and the likelihood of storm activity in the near future.

