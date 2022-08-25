Texas blog roundup for the week of August 22

There is still nothing classified as Top Secret in the Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roudup.

Off the Kuff comments on the resignations of Gillespie County’s elections staff and the shameful silence of the Republicans whose words and deeds are the root cause of the problem.

SocraticGadfly talks about the FDA’s decision last month to put “black box” warnings on puberty blockers and the sad lack of overall media coverage.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mimi Swartz and other Texas Monthly luminaries eulogize Paul Burka.

Sean Pendergast grades Deshaun Watson’s “apology”.

Space City Weather provides another update on the tropics.

The TSTA Blog is not impressed by Chuck Norris as an answer to school shootings.

Mean Green Cougar Red ponders why commercial aircraft don’t have parachutes.

Related Posts: