Weekend link dump for September 11

“This case is to Medicaid what Dobbs was to abortion.”

“The world could create more sustainable batteries with an unusual source: crustaceans. In a paper published this week in the journal Matter, researchers say they have made a biodegradable battery with a substance found in crab and lobster shells.”

So where is Times Square, anyway?

“I regret that the heads and bodies of police officers got in the way of your truncheons and flagpoles while you were engaging in Legitimate Political Discourse at the Capitol. I hope that you didn’t hurt your fingers while gouging their eyes, and that their blood didn’t stain your tactical assault gear; if it did, please send me the dry-cleaning bill! I am so sorry that, on your Normal Tourist Visit, you didn’t get to use your noose or all the guns stockpiled at the Comfort Inn in Alexandria. Please forgive me for previously quibbling with your plan to “hang Mike Pence” and your use of the Confederate flag in the halls of Congress. I apologize that you had to break windows and doors, climb scaffolding and rappel into the Senate chamber. My bad! Next time you want to overthrow an American election, just knock.”

“In recent research, I studied how Americans’ perceptions of their own political knowledge shape their political attitudes. My results show that many Americans think they know much more about politics than they really do.”

“The Human Psyche Was Not Built for This”.

I’m somewhat lukewarm on ranked choice voting, but whatever you think about it, RCV isn’t the reason Democrat Mary Peltola won that special election in Alaska for Congress. The many flaws and foibles of a certain former Governor of Alaska is a much bigger reason for that. Also, Rep.-elect Mary Peltola ran a great campaign.

“Donald Trump once tried to pay a lawyer with a horse“. I mean sure, why not?

Ken Levine signs off as a blogger.

Turns out, participating in an insurrection does have some consequences. Who knew?

“There are too many things wrong with the Cannon order to litigate. And there are too many things wrong with Trump’s judicial dominion of every part of our lives— for years to come—to litigate. So maybe it’s time to stop litigating them and start fixing them.”

Lock him up.

Make them pay.

You will never be able to unsee this picture. That shouldn’t stop you from clicking, but be warned.

“Micky Dolenz, best known as the vocalist and drummer for the iconic 1960s pop group The Monkees, is suing the FBI over recently released files that indicate the agency was monitoring the group.” Really, FBI. You should have known they were just monkeying around.

RIP, Peter Straub, horror novelist best known for The Talisman, which he co-wrote with Stephen King. This Twitter thread in tribute from his daughter Emma Straub, also an author, is awesome.

RIP, Anne Garrels, longtime NPR foreign correspondent. Listen to her 2007 appearance on Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, she was delightful.

RIP, Bernard Shaw, CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years.

RIP, Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest serving monarch.

Lock them up.

“Response to most of what Joe Biden has done since taking office has followed a predictable reaction-curve”.

