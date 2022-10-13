Texas blog roundup for the week of October 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for some MLB playoffs as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff published interviews with Susan Hays, Democratic candidate for Ag Commissioner, and Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Railroad Commissioner.

SocraticGadfly says that a certain strain of environmentalists should stop trying to push nuclear as part of the solution to the climate crisis.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 published its fifth Texas Voter Poll to assess general attitudes about the state.

Paradise in Hell does another fine job translating Donald Trump.

The Texas Signal recaps the Ken Paxton Scandal catalog.

The TSTA Blog scorns the imposters who pretend to be addressing public safety and school security.

The Dallas Observer finds a new reason why millennials love craft beer.

Related Posts: