State and county election result relationships, part 4: What happened in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Now that the final totals are in, let’s go back and do the same exercise in comparing overall results for statewide candidates to the results they got in Harris County, and then from there comparing them to the local countywide numbers. I’m going to limit the comparisons to the last four elections, since as we saw things changed in 2016 and I don’t see any reason to go back farther than that. Here are the statewide numbers:

2016 2018 2020 2022 State Harris Diff State Harris Diff State Harris Diff State Harris Diff 43.24 53.95 10.71 48.33 57.98 9.65 46.48 55.96 9.48 43.81 54.00 10.19 38.38 47.35 8.97 42.51 52.11 9.60 43.87 52.90 9.03 43.44 53.41 9.97 38.53 47.96 9.43 46.49 56.07 9.58 43.56 52.90 9.34 43.62 53.40 9.78 41.18 50.78 9.60 47.01 56.90 9.89 44.49 53.16 8.67 40.91 50.56 9.65 39.36 48.28 8.92 43.39 52.74 9.35 44.08 53.49 9.41 42.10 51.08 8.98 40.05 49.86 9.81 43.19 53.71 10.52 44.76 53.76 9.00 43.63 53.15 9.52 40.20 49.53 9.33 46.41 56.68 10.27 44.35 52.97 8.62 40.51 49.92 9.41 40.89 50.72 9.83 43.91 53.25 9.34 45.18 54.45 9.27 41.81 50.40 8.59 46.83 56.68 9.85 44.70 54.72 10.02 42.87 51.44 8.57 46.29 56.48 10.19 45.47 54.00 8.53 43.55 52.13 8.58 46.29 55.18 8.89 43.02 50.99 7.97 45.48 55.62 10.14 42.74 50.46 7.72 45.85 54.90 9.05 Min 8.92 Min 8.89 Min 8.53 Min 7.72 Max 10.71 Max 10.52 Max 10.02 Max 10.19 Avg 9.58 Avg 9.72 Avg 9.14 Avg 9.08

One could argue that the dip in the average difference between Harris County and the statewide results is a continuation from 2020, but I’m not so sure. I’m fascinated by the discrepancy between the executive office numbers and the judicial race numbers, which are the last five ones from 2022. The executive office average is 9.64, while the judicial average is 8.29. We have not seen anything like this in previous years – indeed, judicial races had some of the highest differences in all three previous cycles. My best guess for this is the same thing I’ve suggested before, that the multi-million dollar campaign waged against Democratic judges in Harris County had some modest but measurable success.

The point of this exercise was twofold. One was to show that Democrats don’t have to do all that well statewide to still carry Harris County. That’s been especially true in elections since 2016, but it was true before than. Barack Obama got 41.23% statewide, losing by 16 points, and yet Democrats won more than half of the races in Harris County. Wendy Davis got 38.90% in 2014 and lost by over 20 points; if she had lost by about 14 and a half points – which it to say, if she had done less than a point better than Obama – she’d have gotten to 50% in Harris County and Dems would have won at least some county races. Given this past history and the fact that Beto got to 54% in Harris County, the surprise is not that Dems won it’s that they didn’t sweep. I would have bet money on them taking everything with Beto at that level.

Which gets to the second item. In past elections, Democratic judicial candidates in Harris County have generally outperformed the statewide candidates. Most, and in some cases all, of the judicial candidates did better than the statewide candidates’ average in Harris County. That was the key to Dems winning as many judicial races as they did in 2008 (statewide candidate average 50.62%) and 2012 (statewide candidate average 48.59%). This just wasn’t the case in 2022. Let’s start with the numbers:

Havg 51.75 Jmin 49.29 Jmax 52.30 Drop 4.71

As a reminder, “Havg” is the average percentage of the vote in Harris County for statewide candidates. “Jmin” and “Jmax” are the lowest and highest percentages achieved by Harris County Democratic judicial candidates. “Drop” is the difference between the top score among statewide candidates (54.00% for Beto) and the low score among the judicial candidates.

The Harris average for the statewides was the third best it has ever been, behind 2020 and 2018. As noted in the past, weak statewide candidates have in the past lost a lot of votes to third party candidates, which has dragged down the “Havg” value in those years. While most years there have been judicial candidates that have scored worse than the Havg for the year (2006 and 2016 being exceptions), in previous years the bulk of the judicial candidates did better than the Havg number.

Not this year. By my count, only eight of the 61 district and county court Democrats scored better than 51.75% of the vote. Obviously, you don’t need that much to win, but the effect was that five candidates finished below fifty percent. The range between the top scoring judicial candidate and the bottom scoring one was right in line with historic norms, but because that range began at a lower point, there was a bigger gap overall between how the statewides did compared to the local judicials. That “Drop” of 4.71 points is the second biggest ever, and the only reason that the 2010 Drop was bigger was because Bill White was a huge outlier. If there’s one thing from this election that truly surprised me, it was the gap between the top of the Democratic ticket and the judicial races. That is something we had not seen before.

Again, I believe that the massive amounts of spending by the usual cadre of Republican oligarchs had an effect. It’s something we will have to take into account next time around. Not all of this spending was aimed at the judicial candidates, of course, There was an effect on the county executive office races as well, though thankfully it was smaller:

Havg 51.75 CJ 50.79 DC 51.17 CC 51.59 CT 51.60

I haven’t calculated a judicial average score for Harris County yet, but my gut says that the three non-County Judge candidates came in above it, while JUdge Hidalgo was probably a bit below it. Good enough to win, which is what matters most. County Judge is the only really visible of these offices and it was very much Judge Hidalgo who was the subject of the ad blitzes. I’m not in a position to say why she persevered, but I will be very interested to see how she performs in the precinct data. In the UH Hobby Center poll of Harris County from October, their second poll of the county, they were pretty accurate about Beto’s performance – they pegged him at 50-42 over Abbott, an eight point lead, which I projected to Beto getting about 54%, dead on to where he was – but they had Hidalgo trailing Mealer among Latino voters by a 47-44 margin. I thought at the time that was inaccurate and I still do, but we’ll get a reality check when the precinct data is available. Let’s put a pin in this one.

I’ve made good on my promise to throw a lot of numbers at you. I hope this made sense, I hope it illustrated why I thought the pundits were likely to be wrong about Harris County, and I hope it will help inform this discourse going forward. Past performance may not predict future results, but it does help to at least know what that past performance was. The numbers are always there.

