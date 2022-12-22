Texas blog roundup for the week of December 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance has some chestnuts and an open fire ready to go as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes a first look at precinct data from the 2022 election, starting with Beto versus Abbott in Harris County.

SocraticGadfly looks at international politics and notes that, like many Americans, many Ukrainians want real peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine war.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris chats with ChatGPT about polling.

Grungy presents a recent history of the Rice Marching Owl Band, also known as The MOB.

The Dallas Observer gives us their favorite weird Christmas albums.

The Bloggess once again brings you the James Garfield Miracle.

Your Local Epidemiologist has some good news about the bivalent boosters.

