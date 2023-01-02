Precinct analysis: The not-as-good statewide races

PREVIOUSLY

Beto versus Abbott

Beto versus the spread

Hidalgo versus Mealer

Better statewide races

The difference between these statewide races and the ones we have already looked at, including the Governor’s race, is very simple: These Republican candidates did better than the ones we have seen, and the Democrats did less well. The Dems in the first four races we analyzed all topped 53% of the vote in Harris County. The high score with these three is Jay Kleberg’s 51.11%. Luke Warford, who had a Green opponent as well as a Libertarian opponent, fell short of a majority in Harris County, getting 49.95% for a plurality. Let’s see how this breaks down.

Comptroller

Dist Hegar Dudding Lib ============================== HD126 36,931 21,555 1,269 HD127 40,053 24,746 1,441 HD128 32,350 12,795 1,014 HD129 38,119 24,936 1,559 HD130 46,320 18,701 1,229 HD131 6,114 24,275 906 HD132 36,340 23,387 1,259 HD133 35,123 24,187 1,043 HD134 32,915 46,611 1,330 HD135 17,107 22,475 1,135 HD137 8,263 12,428 646 HD138 32,580 23,012 1,269 HD139 12,325 30,301 1,174 HD140 5,761 12,183 1,066 HD141 4,586 20,094 815 HD142 8,957 24,548 997 HD143 8,538 14,611 1,218 HD144 11,734 13,368 1,167 HD145 13,855 29,642 1,839 HD146 9,031 32,118 953 HD147 9,676 35,412 1,338 HD148 16,203 19,567 1,251 HD149 12,278 18,681 882 HD150 34,841 21,318 1,294 CC1 72,584 195,779 6,893 CC2 97,146 99,729 7,605 CC3 225,304 134,394 7,641 CC4 114,966 121,049 5,955 JP1 65,832 117,292 5,140 JP2 22,125 28,127 2,055 JP3 35,715 40,576 2,117 JP4 173,366 120,182 6,806 JP5 146,733 136,478 6,730 JP6 5,130 16,223 1,342 JP7 12,325 64,437 1,904 JP8 48,774 27,636 2,000 Dist Hegar% Dudding% Lib% ============================== HD126 61.80% 36.07% 2.12% HD127 60.47% 37.36% 2.18% HD128 70.08% 27.72% 2.20% HD129 58.99% 38.59% 2.41% HD130 69.92% 28.23% 1.86% HD131 19.54% 77.57% 2.90% HD132 59.59% 38.35% 2.06% HD133 58.20% 40.08% 1.73% HD134 40.71% 57.65% 1.64% HD135 42.01% 55.20% 2.79% HD137 38.73% 58.25% 3.03% HD138 57.30% 40.47% 2.23% HD139 28.14% 69.18% 2.68% HD140 30.31% 64.09% 5.61% HD141 17.99% 78.82% 3.20% HD142 25.96% 71.15% 2.89% HD143 35.04% 59.96% 5.00% HD144 44.67% 50.89% 4.44% HD145 30.56% 65.38% 4.06% HD146 21.45% 76.29% 2.26% HD147 20.84% 76.28% 2.88% HD148 43.77% 52.85% 3.38% HD149 38.56% 58.67% 2.77% HD150 60.64% 37.11% 2.25% CC1 26.37% 71.13% 2.50% CC2 47.51% 48.77% 3.72% CC3 61.33% 36.59% 2.08% CC4 47.51% 50.03% 2.46% JP1 34.97% 62.30% 2.73% JP2 42.30% 53.77% 3.93% JP3 45.55% 51.75% 2.70% JP4 57.72% 40.01% 2.27% JP5 50.61% 47.07% 2.32% JP6 22.60% 71.48% 5.91% JP7 15.67% 81.91% 2.42% JP8 62.20% 35.25% 2.55%

Land Commissioner

Dist Buck Kleberg Grn W-I ==================================== HD126 36,849 21,629 1,070 1 HD127 40,131 24,789 1,092 0 HD128 32,446 12,873 706 9 HD129 38,169 25,015 1,149 3 HD130 46,145 18,886 963 5 HD131 6,081 24,219 829 1 HD132 36,155 23,542 1,053 2 HD133 34,565 24,654 915 2 HD134 31,902 47,475 1,190 6 HD135 17,116 22,492 963 1 HD137 8,141 12,532 562 2 HD138 32,324 23,310 968 2 HD139 12,258 30,317 1,025 1 HD140 5,859 12,433 613 3 HD141 4,635 20,039 691 3 HD142 8,984 24,532 839 4 HD143 8,646 14,845 732 5 HD144 11,869 13,567 682 4 HD145 13,820 30,044 1,276 3 HD146 8,914 32,076 990 0 HD147 9,684 35,282 1,243 1 HD148 16,142 19,762 959 2 HD149 12,314 18,717 714 0 HD150 34,884 21,411 1,016 3 CC1 71,640 196,243 6,241 17 CC2 97,762 100,816 4,930 24 CC3 224,673 135,288 6,151 14 CC4 113,958 122,094 4,918 8 JP1 64,874 118,648 3,973 11 JP2 22,268 28,432 1,306 7 JP3 35,847 40,620 1,612 8 JP4 173,174 120,696 5,428 13 JP5 145,487 137,664 5,652 10 JP6 5,253 16,428 881 4 JP7 12,214 64,137 2,011 2 JP8 48,916 27,816 1,377 8 Dist Buck% Kleberg% Grn% W-I% ==================================== HD126 61.88% 36.32% 1.80% 0.00% HD127 60.79% 37.55% 1.65% 0.00% HD128 70.48% 27.96% 1.53% 0.02% HD129 59.33% 38.88% 1.79% 0.00% HD130 69.92% 28.62% 1.46% 0.01% HD131 19.53% 77.80% 2.66% 0.00% HD132 59.51% 38.75% 1.73% 0.00% HD133 57.48% 41.00% 1.52% 0.00% HD134 39.59% 58.92% 1.48% 0.01% HD135 42.19% 55.44% 2.37% 0.00% HD137 38.33% 59.01% 2.65% 0.01% HD138 57.11% 41.18% 1.71% 0.00% HD139 28.11% 69.53% 2.35% 0.00% HD140 30.99% 65.76% 3.24% 0.02% HD141 18.27% 78.99% 2.72% 0.01% HD142 26.15% 71.40% 2.44% 0.01% HD143 35.69% 61.27% 3.02% 0.02% HD144 45.44% 51.94% 2.61% 0.02% HD145 30.61% 66.55% 2.83% 0.01% HD146 21.23% 76.41% 2.36% 0.00% HD147 20.96% 76.35% 2.69% 0.00% HD148 43.79% 53.61% 2.60% 0.01% HD149 38.79% 58.96% 2.25% 0.00% HD150 60.86% 37.36% 1.77% 0.01% CC1 26.13% 71.58% 2.28% 0.01% CC2 48.03% 49.53% 2.42% 0.01% CC3 61.36% 36.95% 1.68% 0.00% CC4 47.29% 50.67% 2.04% 0.00% JP1 34.60% 63.28% 2.12% 0.01% JP2 42.81% 54.66% 2.51% 0.01% JP3 45.91% 52.02% 2.06% 0.01% JP4 57.86% 40.32% 1.81% 0.00% JP5 50.37% 47.67% 1.96% 0.00% JP6 23.28% 72.80% 3.90% 0.02% JP7 15.59% 81.84% 2.57% 0.00% JP8 62.62% 35.61% 1.76% 0.01%

Railroad Commissioner

Dist Chris Warford Lib Grn ====================================== HD126 36,287 21,192 1,384 648 HD127 39,533 24,297 1,535 651 HD128 32,057 12,551 995 399 HD129 37,473 24,455 1,607 766 HD130 45,640 18,396 1,369 597 HD131 5,986 23,853 942 400 HD132 35,684 22,981 1,395 627 HD133 34,391 23,900 1,215 616 HD134 31,677 46,420 1,533 844 HD135 16,804 21,988 1,227 559 HD137 8,017 12,261 612 350 HD138 31,928 22,708 1,350 641 HD139 12,044 29,784 1,169 555 HD140 5,685 11,976 991 277 HD141 4,527 19,765 784 332 HD142 8,851 24,073 1,025 411 HD143 8,457 14,290 1,159 373 HD144 11,679 13,015 1,125 328 HD145 13,535 29,065 1,855 677 HD146 8,716 31,720 927 581 HD147 9,406 34,678 1,363 730 HD148 15,938 19,168 1,217 514 HD149 12,101 18,269 925 429 HD150 34,404 20,882 1,366 623 CC1 70,449 192,875 7,107 3,563 CC2 95,951 97,604 7,402 2,627 CC3 221,887 132,181 8,202 3,726 CC4 112,533 119,027 6,359 3,012 JP1 63,938 115,819 5,264 2,359 JP2 21,846 27,531 2,021 648 JP3 35,348 39,739 2,132 865 JP4 170,806 118,025 7,219 3,145 JP5 143,838 134,221 7,231 3,484 JP6 5,019 15,850 1,277 447 JP7 11,907 63,400 1,926 1,109 JP8 48,118 27,102 2,000 871 Dist Chris% Warford% Lib% Grn% ====================================== HD126 60.98% 35.61% 2.33% 1.09% HD127 59.88% 36.80% 2.33% 0.99% HD128 69.69% 27.28% 2.16% 0.87% HD129 58.28% 38.03% 2.50% 1.19% HD130 69.15% 27.87% 2.07% 0.90% HD131 19.20% 76.50% 3.02% 1.28% HD132 58.80% 37.87% 2.30% 1.03% HD133 57.20% 39.75% 2.02% 1.02% HD134 39.36% 57.68% 1.90% 1.05% HD135 41.41% 54.19% 3.02% 1.38% HD137 37.74% 57.73% 2.88% 1.65% HD138 56.38% 40.10% 2.38% 1.13% HD139 27.65% 68.39% 2.68% 1.27% HD140 30.03% 63.27% 5.24% 1.46% HD141 17.82% 77.79% 3.09% 1.31% HD142 25.76% 70.06% 2.98% 1.20% HD143 34.83% 58.86% 4.77% 1.54% HD144 44.67% 49.78% 4.30% 1.25% HD145 29.99% 64.40% 4.11% 1.50% HD146 20.78% 75.62% 2.21% 1.39% HD147 20.37% 75.10% 2.95% 1.58% HD148 43.27% 52.03% 3.30% 1.40% HD149 38.14% 57.59% 2.92% 1.35% HD150 60.07% 36.46% 2.38% 1.09% CC1 25.71% 70.39% 2.59% 1.30% CC2 47.13% 47.94% 3.64% 1.29% CC3 60.63% 36.12% 2.24% 1.02% CC4 46.71% 49.40% 2.64% 1.25% JP1 34.12% 61.81% 2.81% 1.26% JP2 41.97% 52.90% 3.88% 1.25% JP3 45.27% 50.89% 2.73% 1.11% JP4 57.09% 39.45% 2.41% 1.05% JP5 49.81% 46.48% 2.50% 1.21% JP6 22.21% 70.15% 5.65% 1.98% JP7 15.20% 80.93% 2.46% 1.42% JP8 61.62% 34.71% 2.56% 1.12%

Not too surprisingly, what we see in all three of these races is…more votes for the Republican candidate and fewer votes for the Democrat across the precincts, with a couple of exceptions here and there. The effect was generally stronger in the Republican districts than in the Democratic ones, with HDs 133 and 134 being the most notable.

The total number of votes in these elections is comparable – the number declines gently as you go down the ballot, but more undervoting does not explain the shifts in percentages. In a few cases you can see a greater number of third-party votes, which can explain a part of a Democratic vote decline, but again the overall effect is too small to be generally explanatory. The only logical conclusion is that across the board, some number of people who votes for Beto and Collier and Garza and Hays also voted for Glenn Hegar and Dawn Buckingham and Wayne Christian.

The question then is why. To me, the most likely explanation is that the most visible Republicans, the ones most likely to loudly and visibly stake out unpopular and divisive positions – and yes, this means “unpopular”, or at least “less popular” with Republicans, with opposing marijuana reform and expanded gambling and rape/incest exceptions for abortion – are losing votes that their lower profile/less visibly extreme colleagues are not losing.

This makes sense to me, but as it agrees with my priors, I’d like to check it. I’m pretty sure I’ve expressed this sentiment before, but if I had the power and the funds I’d order a study, to try to identify these voters and ask them why they did what they did. Not out of disbelief or derision but curiosity, to get a better understanding. Maybe other Democratic candidates could get them with the right message, and if they were the right candidates. Maybe they just didn’t know enough about the Dems in these races to be in a position to consider them. Maybe a strategy that attempts to maximize Democratic turnout overall – we have already discussed how Dems fell short in this election on that front – would make them less likely to cross over, even for Republicans they don’t approve of. We can speculate all week, but there’s only one way to find out. I really wish I could make that happen.

One more thing to note is that despite the lesser Democratic performance, these candidates all still carried the three Commissioner Court precincts that are now Democratic. I’ll be paying closer attention to these precincts, because this isn’t always the case going forward. In the meantime, let me know what you think.

