Texas blog roundup for the week of January 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for January to end as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the new swarm of voter suppression bills now being filed in the Lege.

SocraticGadfly notes how 20 years or more of easy Fed money are part of what has is in our current interest rate situation.

And here are a few posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac explains Austin inflation.

The Texas Living Waters Project wants to see water issues on the Lege’s agenda.

The Dallas Observer rounds up the best rejected Texas vanity license plates.

Raise Your Hand Texas reminds us that we still face a teacher workforce crisis.

The Texas Signal looks at Ted Cruz’s ambition.

