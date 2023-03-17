Dispatches from Dallas, March 17 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.
This week in North Texas, we have bad bills filed by our local legislators and follow-ups on a variety of ongoing stories in North Texas including the Dallas Zoo, the buyer of the Roe v Wade archive, and the back-and-forth in Frisco ISD about trans kids.
The deadline to file bills in the Texas legislature has passed, so it’s time for a rogue’s gallery of bad bill filers from North Texas. Take note of these names and remember to remind your pals from these parts that friends don’t let friends vote for dumbasses who put forward garbage bills.
Senator Phil King of Weatherford (west of Fort Worth) is a co-sponsor of bills designed to restrict the development of renewable energy in Texas in favor of fossil fuel power plants [Archive link].
Representative Bryan Slaton of Royse City (northeast of Dallas) wants to put a secession referendum on the ballot, which is probably illegal and unconstitutional, but who cares about that? He also filed HB 42, which would define gender-affirming care for kids as child abuse.
As mentioned in this article, Representative Nate Schatzline of Fort Worth filed HB 1266, which defines commercial enterprises that host drag shows as sexually oriented businesses. The linked article is about him harassing a constituent who responded by posting a picture of Schatzline in a dress to social media.
Representative Jared Patterson of Frisco has a number of bad bills, mentioned in this article about his Don’t Say Gay Bill. His greatest hits for the 2023 session also include abolishing the city of Austin and banning minors from social media.
Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano (of whom more later) filed a bill to make daylight savings time permanent, which is less harmful than other bills described here but is not what I’d personally consider a high priority in the 2023 session. He’s also behind HB 620, which would end the Robin Hood school tax recapture. (This local news story has some numbers for what Robin Hood does to Dallas and Plano schools.) While there’s quite a bit of room for debate around Robin Hood, I’m personally suspicious of a bill by a Republican who’s in favor of “school choice”, aka defunding public schools and subsidizing private schools. Shaheen is a little smart to be on the dumbass list and is all the more dangerous for it.
One good bill I like comes from Austin, where Representative Donna Howard filed to exempt menstrual products and a variety of pregnancy and baby needs from state sales tax.
In other stories:
- More on last week’s big news from DPD Dallas police’s missing video evidence impacts suspects, victims, defense lawyers say. Well, yes.
- A good summary piece about the recent thefts at the Dallas Zoo. How the Dallas Zoo mystery unraveled. [Archive link].
- Shout-out to Collin County in this Daily Beast article: Matt Gaetz’s New Staffer Identifies as a ‘Raging Misogynist’. Apparently Andrew Kloster is facing misdemeanor charges for “assault that causes bodily injury against a family member”. No surprise that Matt Gaetz likes him.
- As mentioned above, more from Matt Shaheen: Leaked Audio Recording Could Lead To Investigation Of FISD Trustees. This is pretty disappointing on the part of the trustees, if only because they let themselves get caught on tape. On the other hand, the temperature of board meetings in Frisco is pretty high right now, and it’s a problem that students and parents are afraid to attend board meetings, as mentioned in this DMN article [Archive link] in which the Frisco ISD board president defends what she said. And of course, this all ties back to Marvin Lowe, whom we’ve seen previously in these reports, and bathroom policy for trans kids.
- Super disappointing: Conservative radio host Glenn Beck buys Roe v. Wade attorney Linda Coffee’s archive to highlight “bloody legacy”. I was afraid of this when I saw the papers were being auctioned off; I’m disappointed that my fears were realized.
- Related to the drag bills mentioned above, sort of: Ebb & Flow Hosted a Drag Brunch. Now, Texas Might Tax it Like a Sexually Oriented Business. Bugs Bunny would like a word with the Comptroller about this drag making a business sexually oriented thing.
- Blast from the past: ‘Media Men’ Lawsuit Ends in a Settlement. This is the spreadsheet that started #MeToo. The woman who started the spreadsheet, Moira Donegan, is mentioned in the article but the NY Times didn’t ask her for a comment. So of course the emphasis is on the man who filed the suit and his feelings. No word on the feelings of the woman or women who actually named him in the spreadsheet, of course.
- In Houston-adjacent news: Texas woman becomes longest-serving female radio presenter in the world. She’s 85 years old, DJs on K-Star in Conroe, and has been there long enough to present the music of a young up-and-comer named Elvis Presley.