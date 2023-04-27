Texas blog roundup for the week of April 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance is rooting for the Daisetta Sinkhole to migrate to the Capitol as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff writes about the apparently imminent 2024 Senate campaign for State Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

SocraticGadfly has an update on the PRO Gainesville movement.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly talks to Rep. Jolanda Jones’ former staffers.

Houston Landing reports on a project to transplant reeds from ancient Iraqi marsh culture to Rice University.

The Austin Chronicle provides an overview of the criminal justice reform referendum on its May ballot.

The San Antonio Report provides arguments for and against that city’s broad and controversial referendum for marijuana and criminal justice reform.

Raise Your Hand Texas has a public education legislative update.

Emily Eby documented the House election bill atrocities so you didn’t have to.

The Texas Tribune tells you how to find their actual reporters (as well as elected officials) on Twitter now that blue checks don’t mean anything any more.

Related Posts: