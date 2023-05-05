And here we go with the list of potential successors to Rep. Allred

Right on time.

Contenders are emerging to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who announced Wednesday that he’s running for Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Allred, a former NFL player, is in his third term representing the 32nd Congressional District, which includes northern Dallas and parts of the northeast suburbs.

Off and running to pick up the seat is Brian Williams, a Dallas trauma surgeon who has advocated for gun control on Capitol Hill. He also served as chairman of what was then the Citizens Police Review Board.

“The country is in crisis,” Williams, a Democrat, told The Dallas Morning News. “As an Air Force veteran, and as a trauma surgeon, I’ve always answered the call when there’s a crisis.”

State Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, also is expected to join the race after the Texas legislative session ends in May. A campaign team, including potential donors, is beginning to take shape for Johnson, though she has not made an official decision.

Johnson was elected to the Legislature in 2018.

“I have truly loved serving the people of Texas in the Legislature,” Johnson said in a statement. “I won’t be making any decisions until the legislative session ends, but I am strongly considering a run for Congress so I can continue to fight for working families here in Texas.”

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, who represents the South Dallas-anchored District 7, has also been mentioned as a possible contender. Bazaldua, however, is focused on reelection to the City Council. Saturday is Election Day.