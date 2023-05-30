Texas blog roundup for the week of May 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance honors and remembers those who lost their lives serving in the military as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff was all over the impeachment proceedings against Ken Paxton.

SocraticGadfly explained what the new short-term tweak to the Colorado River Compact does and does not mean.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Multiple sites and people paid tribute to the great Houston-based writer and Texas original John Nova Lomax, who died this past week at the age of 53. A sampling, from the people who knew him and the places where his writing flourished:

Houston Chronicle

Houston Public Media

Texas Highways

Texas Monthly

CultureMap Houston

Houston Press

The Press also dug up JML’s classic series of stories called “Sole of Houston” in which he’d walk the entire length of an iconic Houston thoroughfare, sometimes over more than one day, and documented the experience in word and photo. Off the Kuff’s walk through four Congressional districts post from January was inspired in part by JML’s “Sole of Houston”, which I acknowledged here. I’m glad the Press was able to retrieve those stories, and they’re making me want to try this again. I’ll get back to you on that.

The Observer attended a memorial service for Uvalde victims on the one year anniversary of that massacre, which the Republicans in the Lege completely ignored.

Steve Vladeck wrote about being singled out for criticism by Justice Sam Alito for daring to mention the “shadow docket”.

Mean Green Cougar Red offers a bit of perspective on the potential for a relocated NHL team in Houston.

Related Posts: