Edwards drops out of Mayor’s race, to run for CD18

Another shakeup.

Former Houston city council member Amanda Edwards announced Monday she would withdraw from the mayoral race to instead vie for the Texas congressional seat currently held by Sheila Jackson Lee, who previously announced her intention to run for Houston mayor. Edwards, who previously ran for U.S. Senate, revealed her campaign pivot during a news conference in front of a mural in Fifth Ward. She shifted her sights toward the Texas 18th Congressional District — a position Jackson Lee has held for nearly three decades — and which covers areas including Acres Homes, Fifth Ward, East Houston, Highland Heights and the Bush Intercontinental Airport area. “As Congresswoman Jackson Lee seeks to come home to serve as Houston’s next mayor, I seek to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th congressional District,” Edwards said. “From Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District deserve the next leg of this relay to continue to be strong, bold, effective and focus on the people.” […] Edwards said she has raised $1.3 million for the mayoral election but she will not be able to transfer the funds to her new campaign. She will communicate to her donors the option to get a refund for their prior donations or to put the dollars toward her new federal campaign war chest, she said.

I got an email on Friday afternoon teasing a “major announcement” from the campaign on Monday. Seemed pretty clear that it was going to involve Edwards exiting the race, and given that an endorsement of SJL seemed likely as well. If that happened, I figured Edwards would have her eyes on CD18, though I wasn’t sure if she’d formally jump into that race or wait to see how the Mayor’s race played out. I had speculated that someone might decide to get in without waiting to see if CD18 was open or not. I just hadn’t expected Amanda Edwards to be first in line for that. It’s a smart move – SJL might decide to step down even if she isn’t elected Mayor – and it perhaps puts Edwards in line for a reciprocal endorsement down the line. I’m still interested to see who may jump into this race, and at what point they make that decision.

Jeronimo Cortina, an associate professor of political science at the University of Houston, said the two candidates’ withdrawal from the election was to be expected given the stark difference in name recognition and resources between them and heavyweights such as Jackson Lee and Whitmire. Meanwhile, Edwards’ shot at capturing the 18th Congressional District will hinge heavily on the mayoral race results, he said. Based on the current timeline, if Jackson Lee loses the mayoral election in a run-off against Whitmire, she still would have a brief window in which to enter the Congressional race before the filing deadline. “Does Edwards have an opportunity to primary out Sheila Jackson Lee in a district that has solidly supported Jackson Lee for the past 30 years? Not very likely,” Cortina said. “Now, if Sheila Jackson Lee does win the mayoral election, then that Congressional race is going to be significantly crowded and a lot of people are going to start throwing their hats into the ring. And in this case, given that Edwards is announcing so early, that is going to give her an advantage that other people may not have.”

So now the race is approximately Whitemire/SJL, then Gilbert Garcia/Lee Kaplan/Robert Gallegos/MJ Khan, then the assorted no-names. And I don’t think we’re at the final form it will take yet. We’re still two months out from the filing deadline. Houston Landing has more.

Related Posts: