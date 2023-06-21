Kubosh drops out of Controller’s race

In other city election news.

Michael Kubosh, an outspoken member of Houston City Council since 2014, withdrew his candidacy for the city’s controller position Monday following a “series of health-related issues.” Kubosh, who is 72, in a news release said he believed he had been recovering, but after his illness and a recent hospital stay, he felt it was in the best interest of the city for him to step aside. “I no longer have the ability to sustain my campaign at the level required, while at the same time abiding by my doctor’s orders,” Kubosh said. Within city government, the controller acts as a monitor for accounting and fiscal health. As an independently elected official, he or she is tasked with certifying available funds, processing payments, managing Houston’s $4.5 billion investment portfolio, auditing departments, selling municipal bonds and producing an annual report of city finances. Kubosh currently is serving his third term as at-large Councilmember No. 3. After announcing his entry into the controller’s race in early January, he touted his experience running in city-wide elections, calling himself an outsider and political activist who would not shy away from confrontation. “I have a cross-section of voters throughout the city,” Kubosh said at the time. “And I am very aggressive. I’ll speak up for the people.” […] Candidates still in the running to replace him include his Chief Deputy Shannan Nobles, the city’s Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee chair Dave Martin, former mayoral candidate Chris Hollins and former council member and county treasurer Orlando Sanchez.

I’m sorry to hear about the health issues. I wish CM Kubosh all the best with the next phase of his life.

That was all I had intended to say originally. And then I came across this.

The announcement that Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh is dropping out of the race for Houston City Controller comes two days after KHOU 11 Investigates began asking Kubosh about questionable campaign finance expenses. Kubosh had pledged to be a “budget watchdog” and “fight for transparency at City Hall and its budget” in his bid for city controller. He dropped out of the race Monday for health reasons, days after KHOU told him it reviewed nearly 1,700 pages of his campaign finance reports and cross-referenced those with social media posts made by Kubosh and his family members. The analysis reveals thousands of dollars of expenses that appear for personal use, which is not allowed under Texas Ethics Commission rules. In a February 2022 YouTube post, titled “Mike’s 71st Birthday at Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse,” Kubosh is seen thanking family members for attending his birthday celebration. “We’re family, don’t ever forget that,” Kubosh said in the video. His campaign finance report shows a $634.84 “food/beverage expense” at the same steakhouse in the same timeframe. Another YouTube video in August 2022 is titled “Christopher Kubosh 41st Birthday Celebration” and shows several Kubosh family members singing at a Mexican restaurant. It too shows up on his campaign finance reports — a $216.50 food and beverage expense in the same timeframe. There are also several YouTube videos from a June 2022 family vacation in Wyoming in which Michael Kubosh, his wife Glenda and brother Randall Kubosh attended. KHOU discovered corresponding campaign expenses during the same timeframe as that vacation. They include a $420.64 rental car charge and $168 for airport parking. Both items are labeled as “travel in district.” “It’s a huge problem,” said Anthony Gutierrez, Executive Director of the non-profit watchdog Common Cause Texas. “An officeholder may not use campaign contributions for family, entertainment or recreation, period… That is exactly what Mr. Kubosh seems to be doing.” KHOU shared with Gutierrez a list of 20 questionable campaign expenses and corresponding social media videos. They include other expenses for family meals, and airport parking charges during out-of-state trips. The items span six years of Kubosh’s nine-year city council tenure and total $7,754.76. “This is purely entertainment and recreation,” Gutierrez said. “And that’s exactly the thing that ethics commission said you can’t do this with your campaign dollars.”

Oops. Well, on the bright side, these ethical issues rarely end up in anything worse than a fairly modest fine. But one can see how this might have cut against the usual “fiscal responsibility” pitches one makes for the office of Controller.

