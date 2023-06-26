“Family events” announced so you can learn more about what the hell is going on at HISD

Mark your calendars.

Superintendent F. Mike Miles announced dates for a series of family events to share more information about his vision for HISD and to meet families from schools across the district.

“When I accepted this appointment two weeks ago, I told the families of HISD that their children are the reason I am here, and I feel that even more urgently now,” said Miles. “I am excited to spend time getting to know our students and families the way I’ve been able to get to know our educators.”

The schedule of family events is as follows:

Tuesday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m. – Forest Brook MS (7525 Tidwell Rd.)

– Forest Brook MS (7525 Tidwell Rd.) Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. – Williams MS (6100 Knox St.)

– Williams MS (6100 Knox St.) Tuesday, July 11, 6-7:30 p.m. – Pugh Elementary (1147 Kress St.)

– Pugh Elementary (1147 Kress St.) Thursday, July 13, 6-7:30 p.m. – Marshall MS (1115 Noble)

– Marshall MS (1115 Noble) Tuesday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.)

– Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.) Thursday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual (link to come)

– Virtual (link to come) Thursday, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.)

– Hattie Mae White ESC (4400 W. 18th St.) Saturday, July 29, 9-11:30 a.m. – West Briar MS (13733 Brimhurst Dr.)

– West Briar MS (13733 Brimhurst Dr.) Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. – Stevenson MS (9595 Winkler Dr.)

– Stevenson MS (9595 Winkler Dr.) Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6-7:30 p.m. – Attucks MS (4330 Bellfort St.)

Families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose. To register, click here.

To submit questions for the superintendent and his team, click here.

In addition to these meetings, families at New Education System schools will be invited to campus-based community meetings once in July and August.