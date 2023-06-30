Dispatches from Dallas, June 30 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from the Metroplex: updates on the Dallas cyberattacks and two other hacks with DFW connections you may not have heard about; Dallas is not exactly defunding DPD; the Fort Worth Mayor’s new job; censorship and transphobia in the schools; baseball and cricket; the last Black-Eyed Pea; and how to move and install a 4 1/2 ton historical artifact in your museum.

The last major public-facing computer system in Dallas is now operating again after almost seven weeks offline. The Dallas Public Library’s physical book database reopened last Friday and the library started encouraging patrons to return their books over the weekend. This encouragement was reinforced by automated daily emails of an increasingly threatening nature, including billing patrons for books that had been overdue since the library went offline.

We returned all our books after close of business Saturday and when our local branch reopened, it took them a couple of days to start to catch up. I spoke to one of our librarians, who said that if there were still books missing by next Wednesday (our library is closed Sunday/Monday and will be closed Tuesday for the holiday), it would be time to speak to a librarian. Because of the number of books being reentered into the system, the librarians expected some of them to go missing. By Thursday afternoon, the seven or eight books I had returned had been scanned in and my account was unblocked with no fees owed. I’m very pleased with my local branch.

Meanwhile, the city of Dallas is about to spend $4 million on a cyberattack detection system (DMN; Local NPR coverage). The city was already working with the vendor to upgrade security before the attack, but it clearly wasn’t enough. In addition, the city is now considering “up to $25 million in IT improvements” in next year’s billion-dollar bond package. That number is provisional and may increase between now and next May, when we’ll vote on the bonds.

Dallas isn’t alone in dealing with information security attacks. One of Fort Worth’s city websites was hacked last week. This was a much smaller problem than the Dallas attack; it was limited to the facilities maintenance system; and it wasn’t a ransomware attack. Based on their communication with the city, the hackers are in it for the lulz and as a protest against Texas’ transphobic laws.

Also, back in April, an Austin recruiting firm that worked with pilot applicants for Southwest and American was hacked. The airlines were told about the hack in early May but more than 8000 applicants were only notified this week, to the displeasure of the union. The hackers obtained sensitive data like SSNs, drivers’ and pilots’ license numbers, and passport numbers. Southwest and American moved their recruitment in-house and are offering the applicants two years of identity theft protection.

A second ongoing story here in Dallas is DPD’s efforts to try to do more with less. The city has been trying to free up officers to handle high priority calls since last summer. The DMN has a piece on changes in parking enforcement; parking calls are now under the auspices of the city’s transportation department. DPD is definitely saving staff hours and money, but all the calls still have to be dealt with.

As part of the same initiative, starting next week Dallas residents will have to report minor offenses online or at a substation kiosk instead of calling 911. DPD will no longer show up for low-priority calls including “minor accidents with no injuries when the vehicles are operable, motor vehicle burglaries, credit or debit card abuse, harassing calls or texts unrelated to family violence, identity theft, reckless damage, graffiti, burglary of a coin machine, lost property, theft and shoplifting under $2,500.” Most of these offenses don’t need a 911 call, but not having officers show up at all for some of these offenses may be cutting too close to the bone.

Chief Garcia is also partnering with ATF and the US Attorney’s office on “focused deterrence”. The initiative will provide resources for at-risk offenders, but if they commit new violent crimes, the US Attorney will prosecute their crimes at the federal level, where penalties are harsher and parole isn’t an issue. The article glosses over it, but I’m interested in how the at-risk offenders are identified. What the chief describes as “an impartial data analysis” may not be so impartial.

Although all of these efforts are designed to reduce the need for DPD officers and focus their efforts on serious, violent crime, nobody is calling shifting parking enforcement to the transportation department, limiting the offenses that officers respond in person to, and working with other agencies and developing community resources to prevent at-risk offenders from reoffending “defunding the police”. Nobody tell Greg Abbott what we’re doing or we’ll be in trouble.

In other news:

