Watson Grinding explosion “could have been prevented”

I don’t know about you, but I favor there being fewer unplanned massive explosions.

A deadly explosion that rocked northwest Houston in January 2020 could have been prevented with better planning and safety training, the federal agency responsible for investigating chemical incidents said in a new report released this week.

The Watson Grinding and Manufacturing explosion on Jan. 24, 2020, killed three people and damaged hundreds of homes in northwest Houston.

A final investigation report from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found that the explosion was caused by the accidental release of propylene, a flammable vapor, from a “degraded and poorly crimped” hose.

The gas filled the building overnight and likely ignited when an employee came into the warehouse and turned on a light, according to the report released Thursday.

But large parts of the 56-page report focused on the company’s failure to train employees or to ensure workplace safety.

“Watson Grinding did not have an effective program in place to assess potential hazards in its propylene process and did not have a mechanical integrity program or written operating procedures,” Chemical Safety Board Chairman Steve Owens said in a statement. “This tragic incident was made even worse due to the lack of emergency response training for employees at the facility. Three lives were lost, and the surrounding community was put at risk as a result.”

Jon Watson, the CEO of the now-closed company, could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Lawyers representing Watson and his company in civil lawsuits did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 2,000 people from the working-class neighborhood of Westbranch claimed to be harmed by the explosion. Two workers were killed at the warehouse, and another man died after his home’s ceiling collapsed on him.

The blast shifted homes off their foundations, and residents in the months that followed struggled to get compensation from the company.

Investigators concluded that employees didn’t take safeguards to prevent a gas leak, such as turning off a manual shutoff valve, and had an inoperative automated gas detection alarm and gas shutoff system, according to the report.

Watson Grinding didn’t have plans on what to do in response to a gas leak and didn’t train its employees to recognize a leak. On the day of the explosion, the company failed to contact emergency responders for help, the report said.

“Had Watson Grinding developed and implemented an effective process safety management program to identify and control hazards, the incident could have been prevented,” the report said.