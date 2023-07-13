Texas blog roundup for the week of July 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance went and joined Threads but can’t really say why as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at Houston’s lawsuit against the Death Star bill, the first of what will surely be many lawsuits filed against far-right legislation.

SocraticGadfly dips into international affairs, with a multi-part look at Russia-Ukraine issues, tied in part to the Prigozhin mutiny. First is his take on the announcement of backdoor US-Russia peace talks, with a sidebar on what such talks might involve, and some Yevgeny Prigozhin issues. Second, he discusses the US mainstream media’s problematic analysis of the Prigozhin mutiny. Third, he notes that, per a phrase from Counterpunch’s Jeff St. Clair, that “more credulous precincts of the left” still cut Putin blank checks over how he handled that.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says Mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia’s platform is silent on issues of protecting and expanding democracy in Houston.

Chris Hooks wrote about Greg Abbott’s flailing but perhaps ultimately successful effort to pass a voucher bill.

Steve Vladeck is unequivocal about the SCOTUS hard right turn.

Chris Geidner manages to find some reasons to be optimistic despite it all.

Amanda Marcotte would like more attention paid to Trump’s efforts to target Barack Obama for violence.

Juanita never has any fun.

