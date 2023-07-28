Dispatches from Dallas, July 28 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week in news from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we have a grab bag of news on regular beats: ransomware, Collin County’s favorite hometown Attorney General, six degrees of Clarence Thomas, and more. Plus updates on last week’s police violence story, suburban school districts behaving badly, a Mary Kay convention, a tree burn in East Texas, and last, but not least, a baby klipspringer.

This post was brought to you in part by the music of the late Sinéad O’Connor.

