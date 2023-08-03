Texas blog roundup for the week of July 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with Professor Joy Alonzo as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff talks Mayor’s race polling in Houston.

SocraticGadfly said “humaste” for those in the North Texas heat.

Dos Centavos takes a look at city races after looking at fundraising totals.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said it is the Republican Party rather than Food Not Bombs that is the public safety threat to Houston.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Fort Worth Report discusses the local angle on the forthcoming SCOTUS case on domestic violence and gun control.

The Observer examines Greg Abbott’s long losing record on school vouchers.

Reform Austin connects the dots between construction worker deaths and the “Death Star” law.

The San Antonio Report notes that climate change is going to mean more mosquitoes.

The Dallas Observer wades into the Texas A&M/Dan Patrick free speech mess.

