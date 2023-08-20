Averie Bishop to run for the Lege

Nice.

Last year’s Miss Texas is entering another competition where she’ll be judged on her talents, leadership abilities and appearance. But this time it won’t be a beauty pageant.

Averie Bishop became the first Asian American winner of the Miss Texas competition in its 85-year history. Now she’s running for the Texas House.

Bishop, 26, filed as a candidate in Texas House District 112, north of Dallas. She’s running in the Democratic primary. If she wins, she will face Rep. Angie Chen Button, a Richardson Republican. Chen Button did not respond to a request for comment.

Although the job of Miss Texas has most commonly been held by white women who don’t take controversial political stances, Bishop chose diversity and inclusion for her platform. The move came as Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers in Austin have in recent years promoted legislation restricting how Texas teachers can discuss the history of racism in America and repealing diversity policies at the state’s colleges and universities — policies Bishop has spoken out against.