July 2024 campaign finance reports – State offices

Posted on July 29, 2024 by Charles Kuffner

PREVIOUSLY: Senate and Congress

For the first time in awhile that I can remember, there’s not really a state or statewide legislative race generating much interest in Harris County. The candidates and incumbents for the Court of Appeals benches have been very active and visible, but that’s a different vibe. I may check in on those races later, but for now I wanted to focus on the legislative races of interest, plus the Railroad Commissioner. Back in January, there were multiple contested primaries to watch for, but those were all in deep blue districts. For this roundup, I decided to go back to the list of potentially competitive State Rep districts that I compiled after the misery that was the Republican primary, to hopefully focus some attention and energy on the idea that if we win a few of these, we can probably stop Greg Abbott’s larcenous voucher scheme in its tracks. So let’s go down that list of candidates and see what they tell us.

Katherine Culbert, Railroad Commissioner
Rachel Mello, SD08
Molly Cook, SD15

Fred Medina, HD14
Daniel Lee, HD26
Jonathan Gracia, HD37
Jennifer Birkholz, HD52
Dawn Richardson, HD54

Tony Adams, HD61
Michelle Beckley, HD63
Detrick DeBurr, HD65
David Carstens, HD66
Makala Washington, HD67

Denise Wilkerson, HD94
Carlos Walker, HD97
Elizabeth Ginsberg, HD108
Averie Bishop, HD112
Kristian Carranza, HD118

Laurel Jordan Swift, HD121
Chase West, HD132
Stephanie Morales, HD138


Dist   Candidate     Raised       Spent       Loan     On Hand
==============================================================
RRC      Culbert      6,685       3,530      2,400           0

SD08       Mello      2,538       3,309      3,324         865
SD15        Cook    136,296     198,153          0      51,511

HD014     Medina      5,036       2,164          0       1,373
HD026        Lee      5,000           0      5,000       5,000
HD037     Gracia    122,375      11,823    243,600      95,486
HD052   Birkholz     38,397       4,616          0      26,223
HD054 Richardson     15,417      10,471          0       6,344
HD061      Adams      3,429         851          0           0
HD063    Beckley     47,547      22,803      2,000      24,098
HD065     DeBurr      4,631      10,572     12,000       6,059
HD066   Carstens      5,900       2,400      7,000       4,000
HD067 Washington      2,477       1,820        750         657
HD094  Wilkerson     37,962       8,623      9,938      25,845
HD097     Walker        993       3,800      1,050       4,251
HD108   Ginsberg    113,169      24,458          0      95,984
HD112     Bishop    191,470      71,800          0     106,140
HD118   Carranza    263,930      48,718          0     191,088
HD121      Swift    108,117      41,561     25,000      35,486
HD132       West     47,430       6,818          0      40,286
HD138    Morales

I included Sen. Molly Cook (and that sure feels nice to type) out of curiosity, to see what her account looked like after two elections in quick succession in May. Given that her reporting period barely covered five weeks, that’s a nice showing. One of her stated promises is that she will be a force on the November campaign trail, and her ability to raise money will help with that. As for Rachel Mello, she’s running against Sen. Angela Paxton. I really wish this could have been a higher-profile race. If anyone deserves that kind of scrutiny this cycle, it’s Angela Paxton.

As for the House races, I would have liked to see more candidates raising enough money to run viable campaigns. I don’t know how much responsibility for that falls on the donor class, the TDP, the local parties, the candidates themselves, the Presidential race sucking all the oxygen out of the room, or something else. I realize that a lot of these races are aspirational, but we’re never going to get anywhere if we’re not trying our hardest to extend our reach. And as we saw in 2018, if the environment turns out to be more favorable than you thought, the wave can reach farther than you thought, with a little bit of assistance.

On the plus side, the races that are the most reachable also have the best-funded candidates so far, and they’re all in reasonable shape. That includes the last two Republican districts in Dallas County, two districts in Bexar County, and the Cameron County district the Republicans flipped in 2022. Winning even a couple of these could be enough to turn back the voucher tide. A handful of others have semi-decent money, which could be developed into more, so there is some potential for aspiration. That said, Greg Abbott has many millions at his disposal, and what he wants is a pliant Legislature. This is make or break stuff.

I’m pleasantly surprised by Chase West in HD132, who has outperformed my expectations so far. I’m disappointed that Stephanie Morales, who is a repeat candidate, has not filed any reports this year. Maybe it’s a system issue, but that should not be happening. HD26 is one of the reach-ier districts on this list, but the Republicans ousted their incumbent for not being sufficiently worshipful of Ken Paxton, so not putting our best foot forward there feels like a lost opportunity to me. There are very few local races of interest in our area. We’ve done our best work over the last 20 or so years turning red areas purple. We need to keep at it. I hope this is more of a priority in 2026.

I’ll look at the county races next. Let me know if you have any questions.

