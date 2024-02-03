January 2024 campaign finance reports – State offices

The start of the new year means campaign finance reports are due for everyone. I’ll work my way through them as I can, in between the interviews and Q&As. At this point in January, the only state race to watch was SD15, and that still had John Whitmire in it, at least nominally. There are a couple more races of interest this time around, so let’s dive in.
Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand
==============================================================
SD15 Bonton 0 1,250 10,000 10,000
SD15 Cardenas 0 1,250 0 0
SD15 Cook 130,573 107,628 0 75,665
SD15 Johnson 187,912 33,419 50,000 106,234
SD15 Litton 176,733 59,001 0 117,731
SD15 Soora 93,464 119,966 10,000 113,910
HD132 West 6,525 2,800 0 322
HD138 Morales
HD139 Caesar 9,660 3,893 0 5,766
HD139 Ford 0 750 50,000 49,250
HD139 Jenkins 700 3,777 0 595
HD139 Johnson 6,000 4,249 3,000 1,750
HD139 Thibodeaux 1,525 5,550 0 186
HD142 Dutton 4,750 13,307 0 53,941
HD142 Chatman
HD142 Horn 954 13,983 10,000
HD142 Norris 26,364 9,775 0
HD146 Thierry 53,246 31,019 0 29,998
HD146 Simmons 51,782 9,435 0 42,234
HD146 Woods
Lots of money raised and on hand in SD15, not so much spent so far. Can’t say I’ve seen any mail yet, and I’m not being stalked online by any of the candidates’ ads. I’m sure that will change soon enough. In the 20+ years I’ve lived at my current address, I can count the number of door-knockers I’ve received on my fingers; if this campaign doesn’t change that, I don’t know what would. One visit from the Molly Cook campaign and one from the Karthik Soora campaign when I wasn’t home (my daughter spoke to them) so far, we’ll see how it goes from there.
I’m a little surprised there isn’t more money in the HD139 primary, as it’s the only open House seat available. Maybe everyone’s planning a blockwalk-heavy candidacy. Maybe there will be more action on the 30 day reports. Or maybe the usual donors are just waiting for the runoff.
I don’t know what one can say about Rep. Harold Dutton. I assume he has close to universal name ID, and that probably informs his decisions about fundraising and campaigning. You can’t say he’s out there hoovering up all the money that other candidates are trying to collect, but you also can’t say that he’s in any position to help out with a broader effort to win in the county. He is what he is. Danny Norris has raised a few bucks and has been an elected official, one a lot of these voters will have supported in the past, but one could have said that about Jerry Davis in 2020 as well. It’s going to take persuading some people to not vote for Harold Dutton to win.
There’s more money in the HD146 primary. Of the $53K that Rep. Shawn Thierry raised in the previous six months, $10K came from Doug Deason, $5K from Darwin Deason, and $15K from Democrats for Education Reform. You can decide what that means to you, or if it matters given what she got herself up to last regular session.
I’m a little late in posting these, what with interviews and all. I’ll have more to come soon.