January 2024 campaign finance reports – State offices

The start of the new year means campaign finance reports are due for everyone. I’ll work my way through them as I can, in between the interviews and Q&As. At this point in January, the only state race to watch was SD15, and that still had John Whitmire in it, at least nominally. There are a couple more races of interest this time around, so let’s dive in.

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Karthik Soora, SD15

Chase West, HD132

Stephanie Morales, HD138

Rosalind Caesar, HD139

Jerry Ford, HD139

Mo Jenkins, HD139

Charlene Ward Johnson, HD139

Angeanette Thibodeaux, HD139

Rep. Harold Dutton, HD142

Joyce Chatman, HD142

Clint Horn, HD142

Danny Norris, HD142

Rep. Shawn Thierry, HD146

Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146

Ashton Woods, HD146

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ============================================================== SD15 Bonton 0 1,250 10,000 10,000 SD15 Cardenas 0 1,250 0 0 SD15 Cook 130,573 107,628 0 75,665 SD15 Johnson 187,912 33,419 50,000 106,234 SD15 Litton 176,733 59,001 0 117,731 SD15 Soora 93,464 119,966 10,000 113,910 HD132 West 6,525 2,800 0 322 HD138 Morales HD139 Caesar 9,660 3,893 0 5,766 HD139 Ford 0 750 50,000 49,250 HD139 Jenkins 700 3,777 0 595 HD139 Johnson 6,000 4,249 3,000 1,750 HD139 Thibodeaux 1,525 5,550 0 186 HD142 Dutton 4,750 13,307 0 53,941 HD142 Chatman HD142 Horn 954 13,983 10,000 HD142 Norris 26,364 9,775 0 HD146 Thierry 53,246 31,019 0 29,998 HD146 Simmons 51,782 9,435 0 42,234 HD146 Woods

Lots of money raised and on hand in SD15, not so much spent so far. Can’t say I’ve seen any mail yet, and I’m not being stalked online by any of the candidates’ ads. I’m sure that will change soon enough. In the 20+ years I’ve lived at my current address, I can count the number of door-knockers I’ve received on my fingers; if this campaign doesn’t change that, I don’t know what would. One visit from the Molly Cook campaign and one from the Karthik Soora campaign when I wasn’t home (my daughter spoke to them) so far, we’ll see how it goes from there.

I’m a little surprised there isn’t more money in the HD139 primary, as it’s the only open House seat available. Maybe everyone’s planning a blockwalk-heavy candidacy. Maybe there will be more action on the 30 day reports. Or maybe the usual donors are just waiting for the runoff.

I don’t know what one can say about Rep. Harold Dutton. I assume he has close to universal name ID, and that probably informs his decisions about fundraising and campaigning. You can’t say he’s out there hoovering up all the money that other candidates are trying to collect, but you also can’t say that he’s in any position to help out with a broader effort to win in the county. He is what he is. Danny Norris has raised a few bucks and has been an elected official, one a lot of these voters will have supported in the past, but one could have said that about Jerry Davis in 2020 as well. It’s going to take persuading some people to not vote for Harold Dutton to win.

There’s more money in the HD146 primary. Of the $53K that Rep. Shawn Thierry raised in the previous six months, $10K came from Doug Deason, $5K from Darwin Deason, and $15K from Democrats for Education Reform. You can decide what that means to you, or if it matters given what she got herself up to last regular session.

I’m a little late in posting these, what with interviews and all. I’ll have more to come soon.

Related Posts: