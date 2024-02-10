January 2024 campaign finance reports – Senate

PREVIOUSLY:

The field is set, with one more person than we had in October. Again, until we’ve narrowed this down to at most two, I’ll do this separately from the Congressional candidates. Here are the July reports, and the April reports.

Colin Allred – Senate

Roland Gutierrez – Senate

Carl Sherman – Senate

Thierry Tchenko – Senate

Heli Rodriguez-Prilliman – Senate

Steve Keough – Senate

Tracy Andrus – Senate

Meri Lizet Gomez – Senate

Mark Gonzalez – Senate

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Allred 18,391,703 8,285,648 0 10,106,054 Sen Gutierrez 1,065,784 751,152 71,825 314,632 Sen Sherman 157,456 99,757 0 57,699 Sen Tchenko 100,236 91,914 0 8,322 Sen R-Prilliman 30,002 29,166 37,357 855 Sen Keough 27,357 27,730 6,050 0 Sen Andrus 18,385 9,275 0 8,724 Sen Gomez 11,044 11,000 0 44 Sen Gonzalez 14,676 11,237 3,900 3,438

As previously reported, Colin Allred has outraised Ted Cruz for each of the last two quarters and has more cash on hand than he does. As I’ve said before, I hope he spends some of that cash in the primary. I mean, he clearly has – his Spent number is about $2.6 million higher now, so that’s some real spending. I haven’t seen any ads yet, is what I guess I’m saying. (*) For comparison, Beto O’Rourke had raised $13.2 million through Q2 2018, with $6.7 million in the first three months of the year and thus about $6.5 million raised as of the January report. Allred is well ahead of that pace, even adjusting for inflation and the fact that there’s just a lot more money in these nationalized races now. Beto eventually topped $80 million raised, and in the end he came close but didn’t win. There’s a lot more of this story to be written.

The good news for Sen. Roland Gutierrez is that he’s now raised over a million bucks. The bad news is that he’s not even close enough to Allred to eat his dust, and he has about sixty grand less on hand now than he did in October. He ought to have enough support to force a runoff, but at this point I don’t see how he can compete.

As for the rest, I mean, I still have no idea what Carl Sherman was thinking when he entered this race. I have to assume Mark Gonzalez, who would have been a pretty exciting candidate if he had been the first person in the race, probably thought he’d have done better than $14K raised. Whoever Meri Lizet Gomez is, the system is still showing her Q3 totals, not that it really matters.

Anyway. It’s a big field but there’s not much to say about the finance reports. I’m ready to get to the voting. Up next, I’ll look at the Congressional reports. Let me know what you think.

(*) I started writing this last weekend, and now I can say that I saw a Colin Allred ad on this Monday’s episode of The Bachelor. That’s what I’m talking about.

