October 2023 campaign finance reports – Senate

As was the case with the July reports, we have a lot more candidates now than we had three months ago, or six months ago in April. In fact, we now have so many people running for Senate, and filing actual campaign reports, that I’ve decided for now to split the Senate reports from the Congress reports. Let’s get to it.

Colin Allred – Senate

Roland Gutierrez – Senate

Carl Sherman – Senate

Thierry Tchenko – Senate

Heli Rodriguez-Prilliman – Senate

Steve Keough – Senate

Tracy Andrus – Senate

Meri Lizet Gomez – Senate

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Allred 13,561,666 5,641,682 0 7,919,983 Sen Gutierrez 632,359 252,482 56,432 379,877 Sen Sherman 82,775 11,960 0 70,814 Sen Tchenko 82,686 45,379 0 32,306 Sen R-Prilliman 28,087 26,578 24,803 1,508 Sen Keough 24,802 18,017 6,050 6,785 Sen Andrus 18,260 9,038 0 8,836 Sen Gomez 11,044 11,000 0 44

I think we need to start with this.

I will admit, I’d have thought Sen. Gutierrez would have raised more than this. Whoever the nominee is will be able to count on both a better statewide network for fundraising as well as some national money, though maybe not from the DSCC. You still want to get off to a running start, and I’d call this more of a modest trot. Gutierrez has fire in his belly, a signature issue, and plenty of news coverage, all of which will help. I’d still like to see him hit seven figures for the January report.

There are two names of interest missing here. One is now-former Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez, who resigned in September to enter this race. He would have had about three weeks to fundraise, and it’s possible he decided to wait till October to start with that so as not to post a relatively tiny sum for this report. Or maybe he’s just a late filer. I don’t know. I don’t see anything in the news to suggest that he changed his mind about running, so I assume we’ll see his numbers in January. The other is former Midland City Council member and 2020 Senate candidate John Love, who was in the race before Colin Allred was. It appears he has taken his talents to CD06, which his campaing website now reflects. I’ll report on him when I look at the Congressional candidates.

The other recent entrant into the race is State Rep. Carl Sherman, who did post numbers for this period even as he had slightly less time than Mark Gonzalez to collect cash. As an incumbent legislator, he may have been better prepared to ramp it up, but even so you can see what two and a half weeks of that can get you. As with Gonzalez, we’ll see what he has to show in January.

Not much to say about Colin Allred, is there? He’s knocking it out of the park. Keep doing what you’re doing, dude.

Finally, I had the opportunity to meet and talk to Thierry Tchenko the other day. Good guy, running for good reasons and with a high level of energy. I enjoyed meeting him. He’s still going to have all of the challenges that someone running statewide with that balance sheet will have, but he was clear-eyed about it. That’s all I can ask.

I’ll report on the Congressional candidates next. Let me know what you think.

