October 2023 campaign finance reports – Congress

As promised, here are the Congressional reports for Q3 2023. The Q3 Senate reports are here, the July reports for both are here, and the April reports for both are here.

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 03 Srivastava 324,844 189,640 543,233 138,796 06 Love 30,570 15,175 0 16,048 07 Fletcher 826,992 429,924 0 1,718,774 07 Agwan 546,711 455,366 0 91,344 15 Vallejo 343,382 171,521 100,000 183,578 18 Jackson Lee 53,777 181,007 0 213,042 18 Edwards 1,033,802 204,405 3,299 829,397 18 Martin 316,068 32,333 0 283,734 24 Ly 52,078 39,015 0 25,603 24 Eppler 224,297 80,009 0 144,287 28 Cuellar 1,309,071 751,749 0 602,147 32 Johnson 718,874 314,725 0 404,149 32 Williams 719,976 195,014 0 524,961 32 Cornwallis 105,101 28,134 104,350 78,599 32 Moore 77,013 11,024 0 65,970 32 Bowers 24,629 982 0 23,646 32 Butcher 107,592 98,106 41,000 9,536 38 McDonough 46,198 42,992 38,893 4,986

Some changes and new names since the last time. Sandeep Srivastava, who had run in CD03 in 2022 and had been listed as a candidate for CD24 for this cycle in the previous report, is now showing as a candidate for CD03 again. As noted in the Senate roundup, John Love is now a candidate for CD06; that’s not really a competitive seat and he’s not exactly burning it down over there, but for now at least I’ll continue to track him. Isaiah Martin makes a strong debut in CD18 – more on that in a moment – while Rhetta Bowers and Callie Butcher make their first appearance in CD32. Remember that some candidate announcements come late in the reporting period, so a small opening number is not necessarily an indictor of future fundraising. There are also two new candidates in CD38, though neither got into the race in time to raise money for Q3. One is “Coach” Cam Campbell, who announced his presence in the race at the August CEC meeting. The other is Gion Thomas, another young candidate, who sent out a press release introducing himself. My Christmas break this year is going to be packed full of interviews.

Pervez Agwan continues to raise a bunch of money, but he’s also spending it pretty quickly. I’m not sure how that will play out for him as the primary comes into focus. He seems to have a sizeable field crew out there, all young people – I saw multiple folks wearing an Agwan T-shirt at that last CEC meeting, and there were more of them serving hamburgers at an event for White Oak Park a couple of weeks after that. The park isn’t in CD07, but some of the people attending the event lived in that district, and they were being courted for volunteer activities. I don’t think he’s a serious threat to Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, but he’s giving it a go.

The aforementioned Isaiah Martin raised that money in about three weeks, a very strong start. He’ll need it given how well Amanda Edwards keeps doing. Who knows at this point if they will be running for an open seat or if Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will be back. As impressive as all that fundraising is, I don’t know how much it will matter if Sheila is still there.

Going just by the numbers, the field in CD32 is clearly split between Julie Johnson and Brian Williams, and everyone else. Rhetta Bowers was a late entrant and there’s another special session going on, so as noted don’t draw too much inference from her totals. That said, she will have only so much time to make up that ground. The head scratcher in this report is Alex Cornwallis, who appears to have netted about $500 in Q3. I went and did a news search to see if he had dropped out, but I didn’t find anything. I have no idea what to make of that.

The next report will be in January, after the filing deadline, so we’ll have the official lineup for the primary. Expect to see some more new names then.

UPDATE : Rep. Rhetta Bowers has since announced that she will run for re-election in HD113. I presume her lackluster finance report is a main cause for this.

