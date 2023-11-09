Texas blog roundup for the week of November 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance welcomes the start of candidate filing season as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff presents the October campaign finance reports for Texas Democratic Congressional candidates.

SocraticGadfly looks at how RFK Jr. is bringing new campaign bucks, big donors who previously were neither R nor D, to his 2024 presidential campaign, as well as the GOP lean of previously affiliated donors.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Republican plans to attack civil liberties if returned to White House in 2024 are very much an issue in Houston and Harris County electoral politics.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

CultureMap reports on a new Rice University NSF-funded study on flooding.

The Texas Living Waters Project lauds Houston’s new building codes as a win for the environment.

In the Pink Texas meets the new Speaker.

El Paso Matters decries the harsh new anti-immigrant laws introduced during the special session.

Texas Election Source announces its re-launch.

Related Posts: