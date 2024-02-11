January 2024 campaign finance reports – Congress

PREVIOUSLY:

Sandeep Srivastava – CD03

John Love – CD06

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Pervez Agwan – CD07

Michelle Vallejo – CD15

Sheila Jackson Lee – CD18

Amanda Edwards – CD18

Isaiah Martin – CD18

Francine Ly – CD24

Sam Eppler – CD24

Julie Johnson – CD32

Brian Williams – CD32

Alex Cornwallis – CD32

Justin Moore – CD32

Callie Butcher – CD32

Raja Chaudhry – CD32

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Gion Thomas – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 03 Srivastava 283,425 204,406 543,233 82,611 06 Love 30,570 15,175 0 16,048 07 Fletcher 1,289,340 606,949 0 2,004,097 07 Agwan 1,151,062 1,052,034 0 99,027 15 Vallejo 520,325 305,781 100,000 226,261 18 Jackson Lee 77,163 224,990 0 223,483 18 Edwards 1,308,195 452,419 0 855,776 18 Martin 375,006 144,934 0 230,072 24 Ly 61,557 60,079 7,653 811 24 Eppler 274,499 203,996 0 70,502 32 Johnson 1,066,084 492,626 0 573,458 32 Williams 982,441 439,010 0 543,430 32 Cornwallis 106,097 36,599 104,350 71,131 32 Moore 157,720 149,044 17,035 8,675 32 Butcher 121,477 120,336 46,182 1,190 32 Chaudhry 0 39,148 305,350 266,201 38 McDonough 74,553 71,546 61,974 4,787 38 Thomas 9,828 8,666 10,927 1,162

Sandeep Srivastava has less money raised on this report than he did in October. I think that may be because some of what had been actually loan money is now not being counted as having been raised, but I’m just guessing. It’s either that or something weird is going on. Also, the issue of how loan money is accounted for will come up again later.

Pervez Agwan has raised a ton of money and has been spending it nearly as quickly. I can’t say that spending has been visible to me other than in the form of campaign signs, mostly on non-residential properties, but I don’t live in CD07. Per Daily Kos, Rep. Fletcher has a new ad out, but it too has not been visible to me. Anyone in CD07, what are you seeing from these campaigns?

Michelle Vallejo has been added to the DCCC Red to Blue campaign, so expect to see her fundraising totals go up. She has an opponent in her primary who has reported raising no money so far.

On the one hand, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has a shockingly small amount of money raised so far – I mean, she’s an incumbent in a highly contested primary. On the other hand, she only declared her candidacy for re-election on December 10, so she’s had just three weeks at Christmastime to raise any money. It’s fair to say she has enough name ID to not sweat this too much. I do live in CD18 and I’m seeing a handful of Amanda Edwards yard signs in my neighborhood, but my neighborhood is not at all typical for CD18. Take that for what it’s worth. Note that Isaiah Martin did raise and spend some money before he dropped out and endorsed SJL. There is a third candidate in this race, who has also not reported raising any money.

I’m not following Rep. Henry Cuellar anymore, since he didn’t draw a primary opponent and I don’t expect him to be seriously challenged. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez has a serious Republican challenger, the same person who had won the special election for CD34 in 2022, but he beat her easily enough in November 2022 and I doubt this will be an easier cycle for her, especially as a non-incumbent. If anything changes in these races I’ll add them back in, but don’t count on it.

State Rep. Rhetta Bowers dropped out of CD32 to run for re-election in the Lege. Raja Chaudhry is a new entrant, and his report showed that $305,350 as having been raised, but a closer look showed it was actually all loan. Because that was easy enough to separate out I did so, but several candidates who show loans on their reports, including both candidates in CD38, seem to count loan totals towards their amount raised. I made that change in Chaudhry’s case because it was so easy to do, but note that going forward for candidates who also report significant loan totals.

As I did in 2018, I may add in other races if their candidates appear to be generating some interest. For now, this is what we have.

