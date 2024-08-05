July 2024 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

PREVIOUSLY:

Senate and Congress

State offices

Lina Hidalgo

Rodney Ellis

Adrian Garcia

Tom Ramsey

Leslie Briones

Sean Teare

Dan Simons

Ed Gonzalez

Mike Knox

Christian Menefee

Jacqueline Lucci Smith

Annette Ramirez

Steve Radack

Teneshia Hudspeth

Carla Wyatt

Marilyn Burgess

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Hidalgo 187,400 191,623 51,400 66,750 Ellis 807,040 425,843 0 6,239,978 Garcia 812,725 400,197 0 1,487,554 Ramsey 558,834 398,175 0 1,537,435 Briones 398,260 342,025 0 1,539,261 Teare 420,399 270,175 0 154,034 Simons 136,734 53,464 45,000 98,359 Gonzalez 80,809 81,993 0 51,586 Knox 37,896 24,425 100,000 64,434 Menefee 34,864 66,829 0 262,294 Smith 11,325 14,369 20,000 0 Ramirez 18,457 29,539 0 3,719 Radack 0 49,220 0 715,239 Hudspeth 6,200 8,686 0 14,342 Wyatt 290 0 0 3,698 Burgess 27,714 14,515 5,207 26,747

The July 2023 reports for Harris County are here and the January 2024 reports are here. Everyone who was on the ballot in March filed 30-day and 8-day reports for that period; Annette Ramirez, who was in the May runoff also filed reports for then. Any weirdness in comparing the January reports to this is almost certainly explained by that. It also means that the length of the period in which money was raised and spent varies with who the filer was.

My first reaction in looking at Judge Hidalgo’s report and totals is “Huh”. Put aside for now the question of whether she’ll face a prominent opponent in the 2026 primary, I’d like to know why for two periods in a row she’s spent more than she’s taken in. That’s not sustainable. I’ll just leave it at that.

The Commissioners are all around where I’d have guessed them to be. I expect they will all be involved in November campaign activities. Neither Rodney Ellis nor Tom Ramsey has any reason to worry about their own races, but they (and Adrian Garcia, and Leslie Briones) have plenty of things to do with other candidates and campaigns.

Sean Teare and the DA race were the big dollar tickets before, and they remain so now, though likely with less spending until we get into the fall. For what it’s worth, Kim Ogg had raised $58K, spent $342K, and had $12K on hand as of the end of June.

Beyond that, not much to say. Christian Menefee spent down his treasury a bit but still has plenty in reserve. Ed Gonzalez currently has less on hand than Mike Knox, but the amounts are small enough to not really matter. There’s usually not much spent on the Tax Assessor’s race; Stave Radack’s longstanding cash total could change that, but it’s not worth thinking about right now.

Related Posts: