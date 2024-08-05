July 2024 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

PREVIOUSLY:
Senate and Congress
State offices
Rodney Ellis
Adrian Garcia
Tom Ramsey
Leslie Briones
Christian Menefee
Jacqueline Lucci Smith
Teneshia Hudspeth
Carla Wyatt
Marilyn Burgess
Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand
=======================================================
Hidalgo 187,400 191,623 51,400 66,750
Ellis 807,040 425,843 0 6,239,978
Garcia 812,725 400,197 0 1,487,554
Ramsey 558,834 398,175 0 1,537,435
Briones 398,260 342,025 0 1,539,261
Teare 420,399 270,175 0 154,034
Simons 136,734 53,464 45,000 98,359
Gonzalez 80,809 81,993 0 51,586
Knox 37,896 24,425 100,000 64,434
Menefee 34,864 66,829 0 262,294
Smith 11,325 14,369 20,000 0
Ramirez 18,457 29,539 0 3,719
Radack 0 49,220 0 715,239
Hudspeth 6,200 8,686 0 14,342
Wyatt 290 0 0 3,698
Burgess 27,714 14,515 5,207 26,747
The July 2023 reports for Harris County are here and the January 2024 reports are here. Everyone who was on the ballot in March filed 30-day and 8-day reports for that period; Annette Ramirez, who was in the May runoff also filed reports for then. Any weirdness in comparing the January reports to this is almost certainly explained by that. It also means that the length of the period in which money was raised and spent varies with who the filer was.
My first reaction in looking at Judge Hidalgo’s report and totals is “Huh”. Put aside for now the question of whether she’ll face a prominent opponent in the 2026 primary, I’d like to know why for two periods in a row she’s spent more than she’s taken in. That’s not sustainable. I’ll just leave it at that.
The Commissioners are all around where I’d have guessed them to be. I expect they will all be involved in November campaign activities. Neither Rodney Ellis nor Tom Ramsey has any reason to worry about their own races, but they (and Adrian Garcia, and Leslie Briones) have plenty of things to do with other candidates and campaigns.
Sean Teare and the DA race were the big dollar tickets before, and they remain so now, though likely with less spending until we get into the fall. For what it’s worth, Kim Ogg had raised $58K, spent $342K, and had $12K on hand as of the end of June.
Beyond that, not much to say. Christian Menefee spent down his treasury a bit but still has plenty in reserve. Ed Gonzalez currently has less on hand than Mike Knox, but the amounts are small enough to not really matter. There’s usually not much spent on the Tax Assessor’s race; Stave Radack’s longstanding cash total could change that, but it’s not worth thinking about right now.