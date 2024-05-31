Judge Hidalgo will run again in 2026

In case you were wondering.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday she plans to seek a third term in office in 2026.

Hidalgo told the Chronicle during a live virtual event that she is “really excited” to run for reelection. The county executive, who took a leave of absence last year for treatment of depression, said if she can tackle her mental health challenges, she can tackle another campaign cycle.

“Now, I feel I can do anything,” she said.

Hidalgo also said she still has work to do – work that has been interrupted by a series of disasters Harris County has faced since she took office.

“There’s some big things I want to get done, particularly on the flooding piece,” she said.

The judge’s comments come amid political speculation that she may have sought a statewide position or an appointment in the federal government if President Joe Biden wins reelection in November.