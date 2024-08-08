July 2024 campaign finance reports – City of Houston

PREVIOUSLY:

No preambles here. This used to be a dead time in the city electoral cycle, as no one was allowed to fundraise until the January of the election year. That’s long since been ended. This is now the time that some folks begin to build back their campaign treasuries. Let’s have a look.

Name Raised Spent Loan On Hand ====================================================== Whitmire 591,220 468,079 0 2,542,941 Hollins 87,594 145,863 0 205,616 Ramirez 81,269 17,469 30,000 62,536 Davis Carter 20,850 4,132 4,000 20,212 Plummer Alcorn Peck 33,850 14,655 0 57,972 Jackson Kamin 101,572 14,503 0 301,721 E-Shabazz 9,500 8,375 0 1,759 Flickinger 25,650 26,646 103,000 9,313 Thomas Huffman 42,800 17,154 0 28,020 Castillo 67,393 28,507 0 43,394 Martinez 61,952 30,175 0 90,298 Pollard 162,275 33,516 40,000 1,037,040 C-Tatum 64,397 13,244 0 274,871 Turner 0 310,693 0 514,728 Robinson 0 206,878 0 235,112 Jackson Lee 15,000 21,742 0 28,815 Khan 5,000 0 5,000 539 Edwards 0 7,508 0 3,592 Laster 0 0 0 144,383

The January 2024 reports are here. That includes links to posts about the later reports from the 2023 election. Neither Fred Flickinger nor Letitia Plummer had a January report on the site; everyone else listed here did so. Plummer and the others with blanks do not have one for July. As with the January reports, I didn’t save the ones I did find to my Google drive. I’ll do that again when we’re in the next campaign season.

The reports for David Robinson and Sylvester Turner come with an asterisk: For Robinson, $6,878 of the listed spending is for things like wages/salaries/labor, and $200K is for the purchase of certificates of deposit at Veritex Community Bank. For Turner, $250K was used to buy a CD, at the same bank. In other words, they moved a bunch of leftover campaign cash into an interest-bearing account. At some point they will have to spend or donate it, but that day is not today.

I don’t have anything particular to say about these totals. As noted, this is the time when incumbents, especially new ones and ones who were in runoffs, refill their coffers. You can like that or not, it is what it is. But from here on, for the rest of the year, or at least through November, no one who considers themselves a Democrat should be raising money for anything except candidates on the ballot now. I will be looking at the January 2025 reports with a very close eye for that. Anyone who does otherwise should be expected to face some pointed questions about it. The same will be true, with some more leeway, in 2026. The election in front of us is – or at least should be – the priority. Never has that been more true than now. I hope everyone gets the memo on that.

