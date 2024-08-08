Texas blog roundup for the week of August 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance is now a fan of women’s rugby and the pommel horse as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the July campaign finance reports for a group of Democratic legislative candidates.

SocraticGadfly eyeballed the Department of Justice investigation of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, especially the Gainesville State School.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Mayor Whitmire’s press conference announcing new Houston Police Chief ignored preservation of democracy as an essential public safety issue.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal attended a call on “Trump abortion bans”.

The Lone Star Project compares Ted Cruz’s weirdness to JD Vance’s.

The Dallas Observer asks how megachurches whose pastors have been accused of sexual misconduct can move forward.

Law Dork analyzes the Biden/Harris Supreme Court reform proposal.

Reform Austin tracks the Texas connections to Project 2025.

