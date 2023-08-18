Harris Health bond officially on the ballot

Good.

Harris County voters will be asked to approve a $2.5 billion bond issue from the Harris Health System to fund the rebuilding and upgrading of several hospital district facilities, including an expansion of Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

Harris County Commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously to put the bond request on the November ballot.

“I think that means something in the eye of the county that all commissioners from all backgrounds considered this to be something that is urgently needed for the future health of this county.” said Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System.

The Harris Health board of trustees unanimously voted to recommend the bond package to Commissioners Court in April, with health system leaders underscoring the importance of the proposal.

“This is a once in a lifetime type of project,” Porsa previously told Houston Landing.